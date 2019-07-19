Friday, July 19, 2019
How The Economy Is Giving The Trudeau Liberals A Big Boost
For more than two years Andrew Scheer has been screeching and wailing about how the Canadian economy is an absolute disaster.
And of course accusing Justin Trudeau of "failing" about ten times a day.
But he won't be able to do that any longer without looking even more like a Con clown or a sad little maniac.
For the economy is giving Trudeau a big boost just in time for the election
A dead heat among voters over which leader is best suited to steer the Canadian economy appears to breaking in Justin Trudeau’s favor. The Liberal prime minister is pulling ahead of his main rival on the crucial question of economic stewardship in the run up to the October election.
According to a survey by Nanos Research Group for Bloomberg News, 31% of respondents say they trust Trudeau most to promote economic growth, compared with 26% for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.
And to make matters worse for Scheer, despite all that negative Con propaganda, most Canadians are satisfied with the direction of the economy.
As the country heads towards an election less than 100 days away, the overall health of the economy is acceptable (34%) or good (43%), according to 77% of Canadians surveyed. These results indicate an uptick in positive sentiment over the last two months. In April the gap between good and poor perceptions was 7 points, today it is 20.
Majorities in every region see the national economy as good or acceptable, with Quebec most positive and Alberta least positive. Younger people and men tend to be a bit more positive in their feelings about the economy.
With the exception of the losers in Alberta...
And of course Scheer's Con losers, for obvious reasons.
Among those who say the economy is in good healthy, 51% say they would vote Liberal if an election was today, 20% would vote Conservative, 14% NDP and 9% Green. Among those who say the economy is in acceptable or poor shape, the plurality would cast a ballot for the Conservatives.
For as Abacus' David Coletto points out, the implications are obvious:
“Less than 100 days from the election, we see an electorate feeling increasingly positive about the broad macroeconomic trends in the country. This bodes well for the Liberals as they work to rebuild its 2015 coalition and make a case for re-election. The positive economic story is recognized by most Canadians – especially those in the Liberal voter universe.
And the Cons must surely know where they are going...
