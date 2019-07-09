Tuesday, July 09, 2019
The Desperate Cons and the Rise of the Liberals
Andrew Scheer has rarely looked and sounded so desperate. The creepy smile is gone.
He's making wild promises.
Even ones like that one that could kill thousands of Canadians, from babies to seniors.
And I can only imagine what Scheer and his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall must be saying or screaming to each other as the wheels seem to be coming off their campaign.
For after months of riding high they do seem to be heading in the general direction of The Abyss.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 34.6 per cent, followed by the Conservatives at 30.4 per cent, the NDP at 17.9 per cent, the Greens at 8.8 per cent, the BQ at 4.9 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.6 per cent.
And it is a dramatic change.
Up until a month ago most polls had the Cons leading the Liberals, and Nanos had Andrew Scheer narrowly ahead of Trudeau (26.7 to 26.5) as preferred Prime Minister.
But not any longer.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 31.5 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (22.2%), Singh (9.6%), May (7.1%) and Bernier (2.4%).
So what happened?
The pundits have all kinds of reasons to explain the rise of the Liberals.
The end of the blanket coverage of the fake SNC Lavalin scandal, the return of female supporters, and the negative effect the Con hog Doug Ford is having on his little puppet Scheer.
But I like to think that the main reason that Scheer is tanking is that Canadians are finally starting to take a closer look at him.
And the more they look, the less they like him, or think he's fit to be prime minister.
And the best news?
We haven't even started to bombard Scheer with our attack ads, and when we do there won't be much left of him, what with his plans to carve up medicare, slash pensions, restrict the rights of women and gay people etc etc.
While after the way they have been attacking Justin Trudeau for more than two years, the Cons will just look like more of the same.
Great eh?
In other news, I'm on holiday now. So I can do some of the things I like to do far from the madding crowd.
Or just enjoy the colours of the season in my neighbourhood.
But for the first time in a long time I feel I can relax.
Canada is once again the country I know and love.
The ugly Con show is almost over, and I'm now confident again the nightmare we have endured will have a happy ending...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Election 2019, Justin Trudeau, Nanos poll
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment