Monday, July 22, 2019
Why Does Michelle Rempel Hate Canada So Much?
As you may know, I'm not a member of the Michelle Rempel fan club.
I consider her one of the most aggressive members of the Con cult. She's always making wild accusations, and complaining that Alberta is getting screwed by the rest of Canada.
She insults the Prime Minister all the time in the most vulgar manner.
Her YouTube channel is a real horror show.
And as if all that isn't bad enough, I fear she sometimes drinks too much...
With unfortunate results...
So imagine how happy I was to see that Rempel had recently married Jeffrey Garner a U.S. Army veteran.
Garner runs an equine therapy centre for veterans in Oklahoma, so I thought he might be able to rein in her increasingly bizarre behaviour.
For who can forget how she reacted when she recently failed a Baloney Meter test?
The anger, the paranoia, the alt-right nightmares, that too was a horror show.
So as I said before, I was happy for her.
Until I saw this...
Because after that all I could think of was whether Stephen Harper was now posing as a mail order minister, like he once posed as a Great Leader?
Or after reading Rempel's latest tweet, wonder why she would marry someone who hates Canada so much?
Why did she think that was so funny?
And of course I also couldn't help wondering why so many of our ugly Cons also hate Canada so much?
Because that's never been more obvious...
And neither has this been more obvious:
The Cons are becoming more American or more Trumpling with every passing day.
So if we want to save this country and its values.
We are going to have to vote Canadian...
Labels: Con clowns, Election 2019, Michelle Rempel, Stephen Harper
