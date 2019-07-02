How The Cons And The Con Media Could Steal The Election

It was a chilling example of what might happen if Andrew Scheer's sinister Con cult is allowed to spread fake news, in a crude attempt to influence the result of the upcoming election.
Just like Donald Trump and his henchmen did in the United States.
An example that began with a truncated video clip put out by Global News, and was quickly picked up by the grubby Con propagandists at the obscenely named Canada Proud.
It's just another grotesque attempt to try to smear Justin Trudeau, by suggesting that Jair Bolsonaro, the fascist president of Brazil didn't respect him enough to even shake his hand.This is just sad. Nobody respects @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/uLwDqPj3GM— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) June 29, 2019
But despite the tawdry reputation of Canada Proud, some members of the Con media were quick to jump on board, with people like David Akin, Charles Adler, Jen Gerson and many others helping to spread the story.
Not only across Canada but also around the world.
With a feverish excitement that can only be described as depraved.
So depraved in fact that they even attracted the attention of Vladimir Putin's favourite mouthpiece Sputnik News.
For like the Cons the Russians are only too eager to try to put down Justin Trudeau and make our decent country look weak.
Even though that story turned out in the end to be nothing but fake news.
Here is a more accurate portrayal.@JustinTrudeau politely hand gestures Brazilian President @Jairbolsonaro that someone wishes to shake his hand on the opposite side of him.— Jaro Giesbrecht🇨🇦 (@JaroGiesbrecht) June 29, 2019
Then the two leaders shake each others hands & smile at the #G20Summit #Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NFWzaNbhg2
Suddenly all the Cons were deleting their tweets including the ghastly Gerson.
As many of you have pointed out, the full video shows that Trudeau did, in fact, land that handshake with Bolsonaro on the second pass. I'm happy to send out the correct link and I appreciate the correction: https://t.co/Z5qJUexuHb— Jen Gerson (@jengerson) July 1, 2019
But neither Gerson or any of the others bothered to apologize, and of course by then the damage had been done.
It is as this well known counterterrorism expert says, the dumbing down of political discourse.
Some Canadian journalists & other partisans totally fell for CanadaProud's doctored clip of Trudeau at G20. They also don't have integrity & honesty to admit it & are happily sharing the clip as is. This is the dumbing down of political discourse, at the national level. #cdnpoli— Mubin Shaikh (@MrMubinShaikh) June 30, 2019
But it's also more than that. For imagine the same thing happening during the last weeks of the election campaign, not once, not twice, but many times.
And if you add to that the number of fake accounts and bots that are exploding all over social media, it's easy to see how those fake news Cons and their shabby media stooges could threaten our democracy.
And this is the bottom line:
There are now signs that Andrew Scheer and his sinister Cons have created a shadowy propaganda network the likes of which this country has never seen before...
One that some believe has ties to foreign actors.
And we must expose them and neutralize that network.
Before the Cons destroy this country....
