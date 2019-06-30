How The Star Joined The Con Media And Went After Trudeau

Over the years I've become accustomed, or numbed, to the disgusting way the ratty Con media have gone after Justin Trudeau.
I've become accustomed to the flinty ideologues at the National Post, wearing their Con sympathies on their sleeves, working feverishly to destroy Trudeau to pleasure themselves and their Big Oil Masters.
I've become accustomed to the dirty little Sun, and its stable of hacks, spewing Con excrement out of every orifice.
But who knew the Toronto Star was now one of them?
For this editorial is so Con and so dumb it beggars belief.
By all rights the federal Liberals ought to be cruising toward a comfortable victory in October.
So why are the Liberals fighting for their lives, barely running even with the Conservatives in the latest polls? Why would so many Liberals be happy at this point just to cling on to office with a minority government?
In two words: Justin Trudeau.
Can you believe it?
They admit his government has created more than a million jobs, and that unemployment is lower than it has been since 1976.
They admit this:
More Canadians than ever have been lifted out of poverty. The government is on the right side of big issues like climate change. And it’s handling the challenge of resurgent populism as well as any government in the western world.
But still they say this:
The hard truth is that the prime minister himself has dragged his party down. His leadership has seemed unsteady, and his judgment uncertain. At this point some are posing the question: is he up to the job, and does he deserve re-election in October?
As if a prime minister can be separated from the very real accomplishments of his government.
As if the Con media wasn't almost entirely responsible for denting Trudeau's polls by overhyping this fake scandal day in day out, for more than three months.
And is still feasting on its remains.
Oh boy, I'm not surprised that Warren Kinsella went wild with joy when he saw the Star story.
The @TorontoStar (!) concludes what many of us have: the Trudeau government’s biggest problem is Trudeau. After four years, @ElizabethMay @AndrewScheer or @theJagmeetSingh would all be better. #cdnpoli #lpc #cpc #gpc #ndp https://t.co/4weZOtMDy9— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 29, 2019
Or that he suggested that anybody, even Andrew Scheer, would be better than Trudeau, for that's where his toxic bitterness has taken him.
But this was my reaction:
The economy is booming, we're number one on the Quality of Life rating, Trudeau is fighting bigots and standing up for women's rights and LGBT rights like no other PM, and the Star still thinks he needs to show he is a leader? WTF? https://t.co/WMGm7btLSt via @torontostar— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) June 29, 2019
And a lot of people agreed with me.
Many of them let the Star know what they thought of it.
And I'm pretty sure that the new Con Star is going to lose quite a few readers because of that absurdly biased editorial.
Which is as it should be.
All the MSM owed us was fairness, they have failed us badly, and deserve to be punished.
But while we should boycott them as much as possible.
This is the best punishment decent Canadians can give them...
A new and strong Trudeau majority.
Yes, he may drive the toxic Trudeau haters and other dirty old Cons crazy.
But he is a great and very Canadian prime minister.
And he deserves to be re-elected....
I am also shocked by the Star Treament for Weak Andy, and the weak reasons to dump JT. Big Money my friends makes the wheels turn, some big money wants Canada in their pocket, and if they can turn the Star, they can change the universe.ReplyDelete
People think CNN is "liberal" and the NY Times is "liberal" and MSNBC is "liberal," and we know how complicit they were in running Hillary Clinton out on a rail. They're propagandists, advertising agencies selling themselves as a product who only exist to please their shareholders. The fourth estate is a fifth column. Everything Trump says is projection, but they really are the lying press and the enemy of the people. The M$M sharing that Russian G20 video proves it.ReplyDelete
Never thought I'd say this because as an American, I've only been exposed to the stereotypes about politeness and smiling moose saying "soory" and whatnot, but after seeing what happened in Hamilton and what the garbage media is doing to Trudeau, it's apparent that Canada is so corrupt as a country it's like Chicago on a national scale. Sunny ways won't cut it this time. Benton Fraser needs to find his inner Hank Voight.
But if Justin opts for the Michelle Obama approach of "when they go low we go high," and it doesn't work out for him because enough people have swallowed bullshit like they did with Buck-a-Ford, then at least he knows in his heart that he took the higher ground, and the problem isn't him but politics as an irreparably vile profession that only the most self-serving slime tend to thrive in. Like I said with my earlier comparisons of Trudeau to Fred Rogers, Keanu Reeves, Tom Hanks and Jimmy Carter.
It really is a much nastier world out there thanks to the Trump effect, and I doubt he'd agree that political expediency is worth sacrificing his soul. As for the media whores themselves, including the CNN Star? The lying press can eat shit and rot in hell. The derangement syndrome is strong in these ones.