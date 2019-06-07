Doug Ford's Sad and Pathetic Anniversary

He is without a doubt the worst premier Ontario has ever known, a dumb Con beast who has disgraced himself over and over again.
But as he prepares to celebrate his first anniversary in power he is giving himself and his government a five-month paid vacation.
And although many believe he is doing that so he can hide under a rock during the federal election campaign, so as not to do even more damage to Andrew Scheer's Cons.
He's bragging about his accomplishments, as only he can.
When in fact he's not For The People...One year ago, our government For The People was elected to clean up 15 years of Liberal waste and mismanagement.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 7, 2019
We delivered real change for the people of Ontario.
Thank you Ontario for an incredible first year of promises made and promises kept! #1YearForThePeople #onpoli pic.twitter.com/M7xf5WVlEY
He's for the grubby rich, who like his shabby Con caucus cling to him like flies on stink.
His list of "accomplishments" reads more like a butcher's list.
And it will take years to repair the damage he has done.
But the good news is that the resistance is rising.
At a protest Friday against the Ontario government, Premier Doug Ford was called a bully, a clown, a mini-Trump and a trash bag.
And that was just in one sentence from a speaker at the suppertime protest in front of the courthouse on Elgin Street that attracted about 600 people upset with government cuts and changes to everything from education to health care and social services.
Rising up all over the province...
Ford's popularity is collapsing.
And a new poll shows that Ford is also dragging down Andrew Scheer.
A majority of Ontario voters are “less likely” to vote for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer in the fall federal election due to Premier Doug Ford’s policies, a new poll suggests.
Among federal Conservative voters 21 per cent said they were less likely to vote for Scheer because of Ford’s policies. “Ford is a huge anchor on Scheer,” pollster John Corbett said Thursday.
And if Scheer thinks he can limit the damage by hiding Ford under a rock, I think he's going to be disappointed...
For the Fordzilla really does want Scheer's job.
And if he feels he's been marginalized or humiliated.
And we'll make sure he does.
He will take them all down with him...
