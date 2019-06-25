Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Margaret Wente: The Clickbait Queen Finally Call It Quits
I've always amused myself by portraying the right-wing Trudeau hating columnist Margaret Wente as Marie Antoinette.
I can't remember why I started portraying her that way, but it was probably because of her snooty approach to everything.
But at any rate, I'm happy to report that our Marie Wente will keep her head.
But she is losing her job.
Or is being bought off.
Margaret Wente has accepted a voluntary buyout and will be leaving the Globe and Mail at the end of August, she confirmed on Monday.
“I’ve had a wonderful run at the Globe–33 years at the paper, and almost 20 years writing my column. I’ve been blessed with great colleagues and fantastic readers,” she told J-Source in an email.
And all I can say is thank you Great Polar Bear God of the Great White North for having mercy on us, at last.
Twenty years of Wente columns, twenty long years of cynical Con clickbait, is more punishment than any reasonably decent Canadian should be expected to endure.
Since her column started appearing in the paper nearly 20 years ago, she has weathered accusations of signal-boosting racist pseudoscience, downplaying student mental health crises, dismissing rape culture, and plagiarism.
Especially since for the plagiarism alone, she should have been fired long ago.
For it was a long fall from grace.
From managing editor of the Globe to Our Lady of the Clickbait...
To cheerleader for Jason Kenney....
And the scourge of Justin Trudeau.
There were so many low moments I couldn't decide which one was the lowest.
Although a column, where she attacked Trudeau and suggested that legalizing marijuana will have pot heads erupting like mushrooms or zombies, will always stick in my mind.
But only because of the headline and the first paragraph.
I'm not overly invested in the marijuana debate. My friends and I all smoked pot when we were young, but hardly any of us bother any more. In my circle, the drugs of choice are martinis and Chardonnay. Frankly, we consider stoners déclassé.
Which when I stopped laughing made me realize how hard Wente must have worked to try to put her finger on the pulse of the rabble.
As well as helping me to understand why she reached for the words of others, to try to explain what she couldn't explain, because she was so out of it.
And of course completely justified my decision to compare her to Marie Antoinette so many years ago.
Bye Bye Your Con Majesty.
I certainly won't miss you...
