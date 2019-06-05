Donald Trump and the Baby Trump Balloon

When I was in Scotland last summer, I was thrilled to be able to witness Baby Trump rise the into the sky at a protest in an Edinburgh park.
Trump wasn't in Edinburgh, he didn't dare leave his tacky Turnberry golf course on the country's west coast.
But I still enjoyed seeing the famous blimp up close, and I laughed so much I almost turned orange myself.
So I was glad to see it being inflated in London other day, just in time to welcome Trump back to Britain.
Especially since I read that he REALLY hates it.
So needless to say, I was shocked to see a deranged Trump supporter stab the baby blimp.
And the good news?
Baby Trump is OK, the deranged Trumpling also stabbed herself.
And even if Baby had gone down, King Trump on his golden throne would have rushed in to replace him.
One of the centerpieces of the London protests. Trump on a golden commode, and it talks, says “fake news” and “witch hunt” pic.twitter.com/AFiGhbXVGA— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) June 4, 2019
Now if only we could flush him.
Although after reading this tweet Trump fired off early this morning, we may not need to do anything:
For he is clearly losing touch with reality...
You know I think the New York Times summed up the situation well.
Once Trump was able to shock people, but now he's just pathetic.
It may come as something of a relief that Mr. Trump’s behavior is increasingly familiar to America’s allies, and so not cause for scandal. But there is nothing to celebrate when mockery of the American president in a friendly capital has become the new normal.
So if Baby Trump can keep up the pressure...
And the Orange Oaf finally realizes people aren't cheering him, they're laughing at him.
Who knows what might happen...
