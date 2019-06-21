Andrew Scheer's Disastrous Climate Change Announcement

Andrew Scheer must have put a lot of effort into finding a suitable green backdrop to finally unveil their long awaited climate plan.
Before settling on a watery body near Chelsea, Quebec.
But sadly for him he obviously put more thought into that than he did into his fake plan.
So only the Cons and other furry creatures were impressed.
The announcement was an epic failure.
And the reviews have been brutal.
Presenting the Conservative Party's climate platform on Wednesday, Andrew Scheer exulted over the document's length and weight. "Sixty pages," he said, holding the document aloft. "Eleven thousand words."
It is, without question, a handsome document — in full colour and featuring many large photos. There are many words in it. Some of them are in large fonts. Others are in italics.
But unfortunately, none of them explain at any point how much the federal Conservatives hope to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through this plan.
But then who should be surprised?
When the grubby oil pimp Scheer has never shown the slightest interest in fighting climate change...
And as Paul Wells points out his fake climate announcement came straight from the play book of his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall:
In Everyone… But the People, an account of a 2015 Vancouver-region transit-tax referendum co-written by Scheer’s campaign manager Hamish Marshall, we find this bit of wisdom: “All good campaigns are based around two messages—an offensive or ‘sword’ message to define the election and to take down your opponent, and a defensive or ‘shield’ message to protect against any attacks thrown at you.”
Climate is a shield issue for Canadian Conservatives. Scheer just wanted a pamphlet he could wave around and say, “I’ve got a Real Plan.”
So it couldn't be more absurd or more fraudulent.
But the part I liked best about Scheer's dismal rollout was when he went to do an interview with Vassy Kapelos from the same green location.
Only to have her first ask him for his reaction to the latest allegations about the freaky Con bigot Michael Cooper.
Conservative MP Michael Cooper made comments deriding "goat herder cultures" during a discussion about Islam's compatibility with Canadian democracy when he was a law student at the University of Alberta a decade ago, according to two lawyers who have come forward to talk about the incident.
Which was enough to blow his hollow photo-op right out of the water, as Scheer slowly turned from green to red:
"The allegations against him have been completely unsubstantiated,” said @AndrewScheer about a comment Conservative MP Michael Cooper allegedly made a decade ago. “I’ve taken Michael Cooper at his word and I believe him.” #cdnpoli Read more: https://t.co/HPKmGfdLTI pic.twitter.com/FtVKflEQr0— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) June 20, 2019
And was revealed again, in the course of just one day, to be not only an oil pimp, a liar, a fraud, but also a racist.
And since this weekend is the big Pride parade in Toronto...
I'm sure they'll be about a million people calling him a filthy homophobe.
And really, what more can we ask for?
Reality is starting to bite, Scheer can't hide behind his creepy smile any longer...
The Cons really are a freak show.
And we ARE going to destroy them...
And naturally, it's been discovered that the Tory climate plan resembles one put forth by the oil and gas industry: https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/ywykby/canadian-conservative-leaders-climate-plan-would-increase-emissions-expert
"Swords and shields"? That paragraph alone reads like yet another serial killer's manifesto! So now we have black-and-white proof that Hamster the computer chipmunk is a Machiavellian sociopath just like the rest of them, but wait, wasn't Paulie Wellnuts the one who said not to worry about him? Yet after his relentless hatefest against Trudeau and fawning over the two mean girls, I suspect he's still giving Scheer a slap on the wrist. And the Complicit Broadcasting Corporation should have been hammering him relentlessly over his bigotry the way they spent four months obsessing over "her truth"!ReplyDelete
Meanwhile, Scheer has promised to dredge up the Gropergate bullshit if the Liberals press further on the Cooper issue. Thus re-traumatizing that poor woman who begged the media to leave her alone. And by default, bringing Trudeau's poor dead brother into it because the alleged "incident" supposedly took place at a fundraiser for avalanche awareness. There really is no limit to the depths these craven fuckers will go. They have no valid policies so all they do is pick on the man.
This whole campaign has been so disgusting, so full of lies and character assassination and gaslighting abuse. I was already crying this morning because it makes me so sick. It reminds me so much of 2016 in the US and is even causing me to relive personal traumas involving loved ones who've had their lives ruined by coordinated smear campaigns. Kinsella, that useless waste of oxygen, is behind so much of it. The Gropergate crap (for which he doxed the woman and sent his Twitter mob after a feminist activist who called him out on his bullshit), Jody's public tantrum, who knows what else he's cooking up. Even worse is that he claims to be a "real feminist," yet uses women as cudgels in his sick vendetta against Trudeau and then discards them once they'd served his purposes. Some knight in shining armor he is. What a pathetic POS.
Someone really needs to look into that guy, because I do know there's a bunch of conspiracy theories ripe for the picking on social media already, everything from NXVIM to that Cold War dossier on Pierre some other crank dug up. But I can't fucking believe that SOB is so demented as to be dishing out advice to Scheer and risk condemning the whole country to the likes of another Harperreich over his small-man jealousy of Trudeau. Wonder what promises Scheer made him. Gerald Butts' job? FFS.
Is Trudeau even aware of Kinsella's involvement in this ratfucking? Who's advising him? This is a disaster waiting to happen, because as admirable and idealistic as it is, Michelle Obama's "when they go low we go high" sunny ways doesn't work when you're dealing with ruthless propagandists dishing out underhanded dirty tricks!