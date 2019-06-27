Why The Trudeau Liberals Are Rising Again In The Polls

It was a grim winter for Justin Trudeau and his Liberals. A series of fake scandals, whipped into a frenzy by our shabby Con media, dragged down their polls.
And at one point it seemed that Andrew Scheer's sinister Cons were heading for a crushing majority. One that would finally allow them to mutilate Canada beyond recognition.
But after a cold spring, summer has finally arrived, and it seems that Scheer's shining vision of that godly majority is melting, or whatever...
For this latest NANOS poll only confirms what other polling organization have also suggested.
A new Nanos Research poll released Tuesday shows the Liberals and Conservatives in a statistical tie for first place, separated by only three-tenths of a percentage point. The company’s weekly tracking poll has the Conservatives with a slight lead of 32.8 per cent, compared to the Liberals at 32.5 per cent, followed by the NDP at 16.9 per cent and the Greens in fourth with 10.2 per cent.
The Liberals are rebounding the Cons are declining, and as I predicted the NDP and the Greens are going NOWHERE.
Some Cons and some pundits say the Scheer cult peaked too soon, and that's probably true.
But I think their biggest problem is that they have run out of fake scandals.
The Judy Wilson-Rayboult and Jane Philpott fake scandal helped them for a long time, a very long time. An indecently long time.
But then Canadians got tired of that never-ending Canadian version of Thelma and Louise. The two Connies ended up fighting for their own seats, and looking like stale toast...
While in Quebec, the fake scandal actually helped Trudeau.
In the rest of Canada, the Trudeau government’s SNC intervention was seen as practically grounds for impeachment, if Canada had such a thing. In Quebec, where SNC benefits from being both a large employer and a crown jewel in the province’s proud nationalist crown, Quebecers looked at the government’s attempt to intervene on behalf of the company and wondered that the fuss was.
And now the Admiral Norman fake scandal, which the Cons had been trying to blow up like a balloon, has just gone POP!!
And if Scheer and his far-right cult were thinking of stirring up a little racism for crass political purposes...
They can forget about that.
Scheer's fraudulent "climate plan" is already being called a "prop" or a "sad joke" by some in the media...
Which can only hurt him more and more, as the days get hotter and hotter.
And to make matters even worse, if that's possible, it seem that every time he opens his mouth, the less Canadians like him...
Nanos Research CEO and @CTVNews resident pollster @niknanos offers some insight as to what could be in store for @AndrewScheer and the Conservatives in the weeks to come. #ctvqp #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/7rx2xgT8mR— CTV'S QUESTION PERIOD (@ctvqp) June 23, 2019
And then of course there's Doug Ford who is
As the desperate Ford helps make the desperate Scheer look even smaller, even weaker...
And even more ridiculous.
And just wait until we reveal how the Cons are planning to mutilate medicare, and the Liberals introduce their REAL pharmacare plans.
For I think I might have to call that a prescription for a MAJORITY.
Oh boy, I'm already having a fabulous summer.
But I'm also looking forward to a really great fall...
If it's what you say it is, I love it, especially in the late summer. I'd even settle for an LPC minority à la 1972, as long as Scheer's only throne speech involves him crying in the little boys' bathroom. If Bob Stanfield was alive, he'd be disgusted over what's happened to his party and probably throw that football right at Andy's flaccid "poll." But I digress.ReplyDelete
Now, I don't know what metric Grenier and 338 use -- I'm guessing a lot of other bullshit push polls and Internet surveys that oversample the Cons, like Reid, Forum and Koch-corrupted Ipsos, end up in their Moneyball machine. Nanos seems to be pretty reliable. But I will say Mainstreet also has good news to report and so does Frank Graves at Ekos. Frank was on the Danielle Smith radio program to talk more about his findings, a broadcast he shared on his Twitter account here. Lots more hard work to do, but at least there's some sunny ways breaking through the dark clouds at last. Campaigns matter.
Meanwhile, the Cons have sunk to a new and desperate low putting Justin in de facto blackface to rile up the racist petrosexuals. As Rob Silver said this morning, maybe Andrew Scheer should show Andrew Scheer the door. Sandy Garossino at National Observer is trying to get the word out to the green zealots that the Liberals have done a lot more on climate that will all fall apart if the vote-splitters focus obsessively on, er, Justin's pipeline. What's clear is that we need to keep on plugging away and, as Gerry Butts says, keep the main thing the main thing.
I've already come up with a slogan for the campaign if you want to share it. Vote Liberal 2019: Make Stephen Harper a Sore Loser Again.
Well, unlike you, I don't want a Liberal majority. I'm fine with them winning, but want a minority government with a strong NDP (and possibly Green) minority, as that has brought about the most serious progressive legislation.ReplyDelete
I just want to see JT remain PM, one because I like him ;-) and two because I want Canada to have a much-needed diplomatic reset with a (hoped-for) Democratic President like his father did with Jimmy Carter. Above all, the RepubliCons need to be kept on the outside looking in.Delete
Elizabeth Warren and other candidates are talking about national healthcare, and I really don't want to see the U.S. finally get it and Canada lose theirs. Also, it was really encouraging last night to see Spanish being spoken at the debates. Finally, we're catching up to Canada in terms of encouraging multilingualism. Many people don't know that Sophie habla español and I'd love to see another WH state dinner, this time with her saying buenos dias on Telemundo. It'd freak out the Cons and the Fox News audience who think she married Fidel Jr.
But policy aside, purely from a humor perspective it might be fun to see the TruGrits propped up by the GPC if for no other reason than to call the new government, "The Red/Green Show." Harper and Trump have screwed things up? We'll fix it with duct tape!