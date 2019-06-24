Monday, June 24, 2019
Toronto Pride and the Inspiring Courage of Justin Trudeau
In the Ukrainian capital of Kiev yesterday about 8,000 people took part in a Pride march, that country's biggest one ever.
It was a proud moment for that country's oppressed LGBT community.
But police had to protect the marchers from neo-Nazis and other fascist scum who were threatening to attack them.
And if you thought that a similar threat couldn't happen here, at Canada's biggest Pride parade, you'd be wrong.
For a group of far-right extremists were reported to be planning to attack yesterday's massive march in Toronto.
The same ones who had violently disrupted a Pride festival in a Hamilton park a week ago.
So police could take no chances, security was stepped up, and there were even RCMP snipers on roof tops overlooking the parade route.
Which made Justin Trudeau's decision to march at the head of the parade, and down the middle of a crowd of about a million people an act of remarkable courage.
And one that inspired all those who were there, including myself.
Jagmeet Singh also took part in the parade...
As did Elizabeth May...
And both deserve credit for showing their solidarity with LGBT Canadians, and for marching in a parade that on a hot day took four and a half hours to complete.
But it was Trudeau who has a target painted on his back thanks to all those who threaten his life all the time...
Or whip up hatred against him day in day out, like the ugly Con homophobe Andrew Scheer...
Who needless to say didn't attend yesterday's parade.
But somehow our young Prime Minister doesn't let any of that get to him, and yesterday his unspoken message couldn't have been more inspiring.
For it seemed to me that what he was saying was, I am not afraid.
And all these Canadians aren't either...
You know, I sometimes wish that Trudeau didn't wade into crowds so fearlessly as he does, for this is a country that is slowly being poisoned by hate.
And he is risking his life every time he does.
But then he wouldn't be who he is, the son of Pierre, if he didn't.
And he is standing up to the bigots and bullies as his father would have wanted...
So the best thing we can do, is vote to give him another strong mandate.
So he can go after the hate mongers and make us all safer...
