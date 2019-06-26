Why Andrew Scheer's Climate Change Plan Is Such Sad Joke

When Andrew Scheer finally announced his "real plan to protect the environment" it was clear to me from the look on his face that he knew it was fraudulent.
And that only Cons and other furry creatures could believe him.
But since then the reviews have become even more brutal, even in the Con media.
With Andrew Coyne calling the "real plan" just a "prop" and others going even further.
With Gary Mason going as far as to call the Con plan a "sad joke."
Since its introduction last week, the federal Conservatives’ plan to fight the growing impact of climate change has been met with eye-rolling derision. The plan has been broadly portrayed as facile, vacuous and a cynical attempt to dupe a gullible public.
Their "plan” – and that word should always be placed in quotations – is a fraud. There is no commitment in it to meet the emissions targets set out in the 2016 Paris climate accord. There is an empty suggestion that the Conservative strategy gives Canada a better shot at meeting those objectives than the Liberal approach.
Mr. Scheer’s climate action plan looks like it could have been written by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
But as I and others have also pointed out, Andrew Scheer doesn't give a damn whether his plan is fraudulent or not...
He's counting on the greed of Canadians to get away with doing nothing.
He will go out on the hustings this fall and say that the Tory plan saves people from surrendering their own dollars while letting industry do all the heavy lifting – and he’ll do it with a straight face. Or a dimpled smile.
What is undeniable though is there is irrevocable proof that the planet is in real trouble. That it isn’t a problem; it’s an emergency. Climate change is the greatest threat the world has faced since the rise of Nazism in the early part of the last century.
Given the importance of this issue, given the havoc that will be unleashed if nothing is done, how depressing it is to realize that this sham of a document is the best the Conservatives could do.
Which begs the question: If the Con media feels this way about Andrew Scheer, and if they truly believe that climate change is such a threat, why aren't they calling on him to RESIGN?
Right.
And the good news?
We don't need to depend on the Con media or anybody else to do what needs to be done.
We just have to organize, unite, and vote smartly.
And together we can wipe the grin off this grubby Con artist's face.
Do it, just do it, for our country and our planet...This just in...@AndrewScheer announces the details of his long-overdue climate plan... pic.twitter.com/Phpam4ETAF— Lawn Dart and Rotary Phone Repair Services (@mynamesnotgordy) June 17, 2019
