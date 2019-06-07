Is Justin Trudeau Risking Defeat By Supporting Women's Rights?

I've always suspected that the toxic Trudeau haters who swarm all over this country like foul smelling roaches, despise Trudeau for more than just his policies.
And that many who claim they hate him for buying a pipeline or whatever, really hate him for standing up so strongly for the rights of women like no prime minister ever has before him.
So I'm glad to see Susan Delacourt write about the misogynistic elephant in the room.
By wondering why Justin Trudeau is doubling down on his support for feminism.
Last fall, about 36 per cent of respondents said the Liberals were best placed on gender equality issues, while only 30 per cent said the same in the early 2019 results. Still, Trudeau and his Liberals were still far ahead of any other party by this measure.
So why is Trudeau talking so much about feminism right now, only a few months before the election campaign? It’s a good question, especially when the risks are potentially larger than the rewards.
When at a time of heightened misogyny he could be risking his political life.
Like it or not, political culture is not only cynical but zero-sum these days: gains for one group are seen as a loss for another. Put simply, Trudeau’s strong feminism leaves him open in this climate to charges of being anti-men.
Of course, no one comes out and says this openly (except on social media, the playground for outrage and the outrageous), but even Liberal MPs can tell you anecdotally that the hyper-feminism of this government rubs some voters, even Liberals, the wrong way.
It’s condemned as “preaching” or “virtue signalling” or an obsession of elites who are oblivious to the employment disruption over the past decade in male-dominated fields of construction or manufacturing.
But while I'm grateful to Delacourt for dragging the stinking corpse of misogyny out of the murky depths, I find her suggestion that Trudeau stop promoting feminism so strongly a complete nonstarter.
For what kind of prime minister would stop doing the right thing for cowardly and crass political reasons?
And what kind of pathetic men are threatened by the equality of women?
When Trudeau has created more than a million jobs since he came to office.
And the economy is booming.
So enough with those ridiculous excuses, that are aimed only at making women second class citizens.
I find it disgusting enough that so many of the old men who grind away at Progressive Bloggers never write about women's issues, as if women didn't exist.
But my position is clear:
Susan Delacourt suggests that Justin Trudeau is risking his political life by standing up so strongly for women's rights. I think she's right, and it's one more big reason I #standwithtrudeau https://t.co/vV1kfIN9vX via @torontostar— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) June 6, 2019
Justin Trudeau is risking his political life for all the right reasons, the ones that best represent our Canadian values, and separate us from the bestiality of the misogynistic Cons.
And men who don't support the long struggle of women for equality.
Have no right to call themselves progressives...
No comments:
Post a Comment