The Greedy Canadians and the Pipeline Follies

If I was the Prime Minister of Canada I
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet have again approved the Trans Mountain expansion project, a crucial next step for the much-delayed pipeline project designed to carry nearly a million barrels of oil from Alberta's oilpatch to the B.C. coast each day.
I would have told Jason Kenney to shove that pipeline where the sun don't shine, and saved a good ten inches for Andrew Scheer.
For the world needs more oil pipelines like it needs a hole in the head, or another hole in the permafrost.
But I'm not the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has that thankless job, and as Aaron Wherry points out, like it or not this is a compromise.
However much some politicians might stoke and raise regional grievances for their own political gain, there can be little doubt that a rejection of the Trans Mountain expansion would have sent a significant and dispiriting message to Alberta. The term "national unity" is thrown around a bit too loosely, but Trans Mountain might have provided a very real reason to worry about it.
At a moment of climate emergency, it might be tempting to say pipelines should be forbidden and the Canadian oil industry should be wound down in short order. But it's less than obvious how that would be done while both holding the country together and replacing the oil sector's contribution to the national economy.
Thanks to the Con oil pimps there are some things a prime minister must do to try to hold a fractious country together.
Especially since even in British Columbia support for that pipeline is surprisingly strong.
A new poll released Monday suggests a majority of the province is in favour of the controversial project and wants to see it approved.
The poll, conducted last week by Ipsos on behalf of pro-development advocacy group Resource Works, found 60 per cent of those surveyed support the expansion while only 29 per cent oppose it.
And then there is this other inconvenient truth, the biggest one of all:
The reason we have to sell oil to green the economy and fight climate change is because so many Canadians are too greedy to pay for that themselves.
Canadians are deeply concerned about climate change and are willing to make adjustments in their lives to fight it — but for many people, paying as much as even a monthly Netflix subscription in extra taxes is not one of them, a new poll suggests.
The concern about cost was most starkly demonstrated when respondents were asked how much they would be willing to pay in taxes every year to help prevent climate change.
Nearly one-third, or 32 per cent, said they were unwilling to pay anything at all, while 17 per cent said they would be willing to pay less than $100 in taxes every year. Netflix's most basic plan comes in at a yearly price tag of $120.
With only the young being the exception to the rule.
First-time voters were a notable exception. They were half as likely as the general population to want to pay nothing and markedly more willing to pay extra taxes.
But who in this aging country listens to them?
You know, Andrew Nikiforuk, the environmental writer once wrote this:
The Baby Boom generation, the most destructive and selfish generation in the history of the planet, has made its last political statement.
And I think he's right.
So nothing will really change until the new generation takes over.
And in case you wondered, I'm still voting for Justin Trudeau.
For in a greedy country he is willing to risk his job to try to green the country by whatever means necessary.
And if Andrew Scheer becomes Prime Minister the fight against climate change won't stand a chance...
As Roger Daltrey said, no one knows what it's like to be the bad man behind blue eyes. Justin really has taken a lot of risks, and gotten no thanks for it. Instead he gets run out on a rail. If the worst should happen in October, I hope he's able to move on and rebuild his life. I hope he quits politics due to how ungrateful people have been for all that he's done for them. Why should he waste any more time at QP getting heckled by the juvenile delinquents? There are other ways he can help those decent Canadians who do still support him ride out the Stormfront and resist. But as a Statesider in Trumpland, I really thought Canada was a better country that would learn from our mistakes. Turns out I was wrong. Even Trump was nicer to him than his own fellow Canadians! How's that for politeness, eh?ReplyDelete
Justin really believes in "common ground" and for that reason alone it looks like he picked the wrong line of work. He's a quantum thinker in a country full of all-or-nothing, self-serving binary absolutists, and it's proven to be detrimental to his career and his vision for the country. He tried working with the other parties on electoral reform only to have them blow it up into a chaotic shitshow and then blame him for punting it. He tried letting the two mean girls have their Festivus airing of grievances, only to have them stab him in the back. He bailed out the M$M out of a sincere belief in freedom of the press only to see them wreck his reputation with a manufactured Hillary's Emails scandal. "Because it's 2016."
Now you have this Kobayashi Maru of the pipeline wars that, again, he can't seem to satisfy anyone with. He tried to work out a King Solomon agreement between Alberta and BC, only to get zero credit from Alberta (which hates him anyway, in large part due to their forever grudge against his dead father), and piss off a lot of other folks in BC. I actually saw some eco-zealot on Twitter last night say he was going to protest by taking a piss in Kokanee Lake. Wow. Lower than low. Michel had nothing to do with this but this asshole wants to go ahead and pretend like the Greens have the moral high ground. Oh, and if anyone needed any more proof that Dizzy Miss Lizzy is a Con with a composter, she slammed Trudeau by saying Muldoon was the PM with the bestest-ever environmental record! Yeah, I know, the acid rain treaty, but is she tripping on brown acid? The Jill Stein of Canada, everybody, her brain baked from too much exposure to wifi and chemtrails. Why doesn't she go away and take up knitting?
So what do we have here? A country on the verge of a "bipolar" meltdown, as astroturf trolls make fun of Justin's mental health. But the Cons are obsessed with Justin's banana, and the Greens and Dippers are obsessed with where he puts his pipeline. Justin no doubt must under a lot of stress and has struggled with depression in his life, but he's not the one who's crazy. Seems like Canada itself is afflicted with some kind of Freudian breakdown and needs to get on a couch.
All I can say is, vote smart, and I'm still looking forward to reading "his truth." THE truth, the whole truth and nothing but the Trudeau.
Hi Jackie....Thanks to you and the others for being so patient. I was up at my uncle's cottage where I may have to live if the Cons win. 😉 Seriously though, I still think that Justin Trudeau has a very good chance of surviving the present madness and winning the next election. Scheer is starting to get the scrutiny he has been able to avoid for so long. And I am confident that the more Canadians check him out, the less they will like him....ReplyDelete