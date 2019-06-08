Saturday, June 08, 2019

The Total Humiliation of the Con Clown Lisa Raitt



Lisa Raitt has made a fool of herself many times in the course of her long and sordid career.

 With one of the most notorious examples being the time she was overheard telling an assistant that cancer is "sexy."

 And now that Con clown has done it again, with this ridiculous tweet.



That referred her followers to an absurd article written by the notorious climate change denier and Fraser Institute fellow Ross McKitrick. 

 In her latest attempt to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.

 Needless to say she soon came under attack from hordes of progressives...


And even some real climate scientists...

Until at last Raitt could take no more and conceded defeat.


And was once again humiliated beyond recognition...



And all I can say is, climate change will be the death of the Cons.

 And if she has any respect for herself, the Con clown Lisa Raitt should resign as soon as possible...
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)