The Total Humiliation of the Con Clown Lisa Raitt

Lisa Raitt has made a fool of herself many times in the course of her long and sordid career.
With one of the most notorious examples being the time she was overheard telling an assistant that cancer is "sexy."
And now that Con clown has done it again, with this ridiculous tweet.
That referred her followers to an absurd article written by the notorious climate change denier and Fraser Institute fellow Ross McKitrick.
In her latest attempt to try to destroy Justin Trudeau.
Needless to say she soon came under attack from hordes of progressives...
Sorry Lisa Raitt, but when it comes to climate change I put my trust in the vast majority of actual scientists who believe it's a problem and a global threat and who have decades of data and research behind them, not the partisan hacks at the Fraser Institute. #cdnpoli— Picard🏳️🌈🇨🇦 (@Picard_Resists) June 8, 2019
And even some real climate scientists...
Hi Lisa – I am a climate scientist. The article you quote above is incorrect and dangerously misleading. For the sake of our shared country, please have the courage and the integrity to update your understanding. Start here:— Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) June 8, 2019
1/ https://t.co/1dJp0U6Ki6
2/ https://t.co/tx7yXKcHcv
Until at last Raitt could take no more and conceded defeat.
Well I’ve learned my lesson in tweeting anything about climate change. I’m going to be transparent & let you know I’m deleting the earlier tweets. I’m not the one to fight with on this because like most I believe that emissions cause climate change and we should reduce emissions— Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) June 8, 2019
And was once again humiliated beyond recognition...
And all I can say is, climate change will be the death of the Cons.
And if she has any respect for herself, the Con clown Lisa Raitt should resign as soon as possible...
