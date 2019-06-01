How Alberta's Fires Are Making Jason Kenney Look like a Maniac

It had to be one of the most bizarre spectacles I've ever seen, one so depraved it could only be Jason Kenney.
Flying off to Ontario to campaign for the Scheer Cons, and obsessed with killing Alberta's carbon tax.
Even as wild fires raged all over that province.
Only to kill the tax, but have to postpone the party due to all that choking smoke.
The provincial carbon tax in Alberta is officially dead, but Premier Jason Kenney was hesitant to celebrate Thursday, as thick, orange wildfire smoke enveloped the northern part of the province.
Kenney’s signature plan of repealing Alberta’s consumer carbon tax came into effect as of midnight Thursday. Shortly after, as the sun slowly rose Thursday morning, so did a thick smoke that cast Edmonton into shadow, due to multiple out of control wildfires burning north of the city.
And be forced to defend killing a carbon tax at a time when the fire season is getting longer and more severe due to the effects of climate change.
And end up looking and sounding like absolute idiot, or a maniac...Reporters asked Premier Jason Kenney for his response to people who suggest that with the end of the carbon tax, Alberta isn't doing enough to combat climate change.— CBC Edmonton (@CBCEdmonton) May 31, 2019
Here's what he had to say. https://t.co/Dk6vxRQMfF pic.twitter.com/AgSsiEWdHj
Or a Con artist who thinks he can fool all the people all the time.
But sadly for Kenney, climate change will catch up with him.
He will help Justin Trudeau make the case for a carbon tax, every time Kenney campaigns against him.
And sooner or later him and his good buddy Andrew Scheer.
Will end up in the garbage dump of history, where they so rightly belong...
