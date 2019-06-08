Saturday, June 08, 2019
The Raptors and the New Canada
It was another exciting and very loud night in my neighbourhood. The Raptors were playing and defeating the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California.
But as they do every game thousands of Raptor fans had gathered in the place they call Jurassic Park, to watch the game on giant TVs and cheer on their heroes.
And when the Raptors won the party went on for hours.
Although I live so close to Jurassic Park I've never actually been able to get into the main area outside the Scotiabank Arena.
And that's because you need to line-up for hours in a queue that stretches for blocks, and might end up being herded into other pens further down the street.
But I have had a chance to get a good look at those fans, and after I heard that they had booed Andrew Scheer when he attended a game, I made an effort to meet and talk to some of them.
And this is how I summed up my impression of them after last night's game.
According to the latest polls, most young Canadians support Justin Trudeau's Liberals and the other progressive parties, while most of the over 60s have gone back to supporting the Cons.
So while I don't know what's going to happen in October, I think it's safe to say this:
The Cons are running out of time, and the future belongs to us...
Labels: Jurassic Park, Raptors, The Death of Con Canada, Young Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment