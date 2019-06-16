Stonewall and the Cowardly Homophobia of Andrew Scheer

This month will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that helped spark the rise of the gay liberation movement.
And all over the world Pride marches are taking place to celebrate the anniversary, and fire up the seemingly never-ending struggle for basic human rights.
A struggle that continues all over the world, even in Canada.
Where even a peaceful Pride festival in a park in Hamilton, Ontario, can end violently.
Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman said she "can't say for sure" what sparked the altercation, but that a group of protesters clashed with a group attending the festival.
"I do believe there was a religious group there, and they were joined by some yellow vest protesters as well, and then some of the participants at the Hamilton Pride festival also got involved," she said.
And Andrew Scheer, who is a religious fanatic and a yellow vest supporter, can keep on being stealthily anti-gay.
And hope to get away with it....
By hiding his visceral homophobia, while him and his bigot Cons peddle this kind of bullshit.
“Canada’s Conservatives have a proud history of fighting for the rights and protection of all Canadians, including those in the LGBTQ community, at home and abroad. There are many ways to support these communities, and it is vital that the rights all Canadians are protected regardless of race, gender or sexual preference,” said Scheer spokesman Daniel Schow.
Even though the record shows that Scheer and his Cons have opposed every measure designed to make the lives of LGBT people more equal and safe.
Even though anti-gay hate crimes are surging in Canada
Hate crimes based on sexual orientation in Canada saw a 25 per cent jump in a single year, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
And are almost always more violent than other hate crimes.
The majority of hate crimes based on sexual identity are violent, with 65 per cent involving assault, threats or criminal harassment.
Just as they are in Britain and other places.
But still Andrew Scheer is such a religious fanatic and a bigot that he can't bring himself to reach out to LGBT Canadians.
Not even to apologize for having worked so closely with the Alliance MP Larry Spencer...
Who wanted gay Canadians to be arrested and jailed.
Now let me be clear, I personally would never want to see Scheer march in a Pride parade. It would ruin it for me, unless I had a water gun the size of the CN Tower.
But I am glad to see at least some in the MSM media, understand the message he is sending to LGBT Canadians.
"If you're auditioning to be the Prime Minister of this country, show up and march." The scrum weighs in on @AndrewScheer's decision not to march in pride parades. #ctvqp #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YYeclwAZ8N— CTV'S QUESTION PERIOD (@ctvqp) June 9, 2019
For it's a message most gay people understand. It's a message others should understand as well.
And of course it's another good reason to vote for Justin Trudeau...
The most gay friendly Prime Minister this country has ever known.
Who understands that here as all over the world, love is love...
And that the power of love will help power him to victory...
