Do The Liberals Have The Wind In Their Sails Again?

If any of you have been wondering why I haven't been blogging as often as I usually do, well wonder no longer.
For as you can see it is the sailing season, and after a long winter of fake scandals, Doug Ford, and bleak polls suggesting that Andrew Scheer could win the next election, I'm determined to enjoy every
However, even as I skim over the waves and let the cold clean wind scour away the horror of that nightmare winter, I can't forget that we are now only about four months away from an election.
And that if the Cons win that election we could soon be living in a nightmare world.
So in that regard I'm glad to see there is some good news at last.
According to the latest Abacus poll, it seems that Justin Trudeau's Liberals may also have the wind in their sails.
If an election were held tomorrow, 33% say they would vote Liberal, 32% Conservative, 16% NDP, and 12% Green. These numbers suggest some softening of Conservative support over the month, some strengthening of the Green Party, and an ongoing weak trend for the NDP.
Or at least a firm breeze.
While the Cons seem to be heading south in in Canada AND Ontario...
Thanks to Scheer's good buddy Doug Ford...
Which should soon have Scheer doing all he can to disassociate himself from Ford...
And since Scheer needs Ford more than Ford needs him, that could prove awkward and cost him the next election.
As I have pointed out before...
It won't all be smooth sailing of course. The rise of the Green Party, if it is more than just a mirage, will force progressives to vote smartly.
And that means voting strategically to elect as many progressive MPs as possible to keep the Cons down.
Which won't be easy, but considering where we were just a month ago, we're laughing.
It took me a while to recharge my batteries, but now I'm ready to go again.
So let the race begin...
