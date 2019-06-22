How Justin Trudeau's First Mandate Has Transformed Canada

In the dying hours of the 42nd Parliament, Justin Trudeau and his Liberals were still hard at work, trying to pass two major bills which the Cons and their Big Oil masters had been desperately trying to kill.
Bill C-48 which would ban oil tanker traffic off the north coast of British Columbia, and Bill C-69 which Cons like Jason Kenney call the "No More Pipelines Bill."
So needless to say when both bills passed, Kenney went ballistic...
Claiming that Alberta was being mugged and/or raped, and threatening to hold a referendum on federal equalization payments.
While his hapless stooge Andrew Scheer aka #WeakAndy sobbed uncontrollably...
This is a sad day for Canada. With the passage of Bill C-69, Justin Trudeau finally has his law that will phase out Canada’s oil and gas industry. My statement: https://t.co/0JET6cpH1d— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 21, 2019
In a performance so pathetic and so full of self pity, one really has to wonder whether he is losing his marbles.
But of course the real reason those Cons are so hysterical is because of the way Justin Trudeau is changing or transforming this country.
For as even the very Con friendly Don Martin is forced to admit, it's nation defining change.
We are now a nation where the right to choose a medically assisted death has become an option of last resort. The risk of a criminal record for simple possession of marijuana is a thing of the past with pardons coming for those convicted.
A trans-provincial pipeline, which will move the motherlode of bitumen over the Rockies to west coast tankers, has been purchased by the government, re-approved by the cabinet and will soon be built by a Crown corporation.
NAFTA was renegotiated successfully over the whimsical tirades of a mercurial U.S. president.
Boil water advisories have been lifted in almost three-quarters of First Nations where they existed four years ago, killer whales and dolphins will no longer be allowed in captivity and air passengers will have rights.
Gender balancing of cabinet is now almost a political imperative, parents have the most lucrative child benefit in history and the Senate is starting to flex its muscles as a real check against bad government bills.
And that's without even mentioning the booming economy, which Trudeau also has every right to boast about.
June 14, 2019
For it couldn't be more impressive.
As was the way he destroyed Stephen Harper's legacy...
Which couldn't have been more satisfying.
And as is his continuing support for the human rights of women and LGBT Canadians which couldn't be more inspiring...
So inspiring in fact, that when I see these two flags flying together in my neighbourhood on this Pride weekend...
I am reminded that I'm not living in Scheer's ugly Canada...
Where if he had his way women would have no rights, and gay people would be jailed.
I'm living in Trudeau's Canada, and it belongs to me too, and all my sisters and brothers.
Which is another big reason I will be voting for Justin Trudeau in October...
For no prime minister has ever transformed Canada so much in one mandate.
So he deserves another one....
No comments:
Post a Comment