Saturday, June 01, 2019
The Fake Rebranding of Andrew Scheer and his Cons
As you may have noticed, Andrew Scheer has been trying to remake the image of him and his Cons.
Trying to convince Canadians that he's really a nice guy.
Not the man commonly known as Schmearmonger, the depraved leader of the most bigoted party in modern Canadian history.
But unfortunately for Schmear, his record speaks for itself, and ugly is ugly.
So this claim couldn't be more absurd.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said on Tuesday that bigots, extremists and racists are not welcome in his party as he vowed to “restore fairness” to Canada’s immigration system if he becomes prime minister after the October general election.
And this one couldn't be more obscene.
“I find the notion that one’s race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation would make anyone in any way superior or inferior to anyone else absolutely repugnant. And if there’s anyone who disagrees with that, there’s the door. You are not welcome here.”
For what else but a racist party could turn a picture of an asylum seeker and his family heading for a border post...
Into the image of a menacing black man heading for a hole in the fence, and presumably you and your loved ones.
Who else but Andrew Scheer would canoodle with a white nationalist like Faith Goldy?
And even make plans to go duck hunting with her.
Who else but Scheer could consort with yellow vested bigots at a rally on Parliament Hill?
Or snuggle up to other racist groups in Quebec...
Just like he began his political career by snuggling up to an Alliance MP who wanted gay people to be arrested and jailed.
But has never apologized for his brutish homophobia.
Or for that matter never apologized for his disgraceful campaign accusing Justin Trudeau and the U.N. of trying to "erase" Canada's borders.
Which was invented by neo-nazis in Eastern Europe, and has caused a torrent of death threats to be aimed our prime minister.
And then there's this most recent ugly episode.
A parliamentary committee exploring online hate descended into chaos this week after a Conservative MP told a Muslim witness he should be "ashamed" after he drew a link between "conservative commentators" and the online history of mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.
Where the hideous Con MP Michael Cooper attacked Faisal Khan Suri, the president of the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council, for daring to point out the many links between conservative rabble rousers and far right extremist violence.
"Mr. Suri, I take great umbrage with your defamatory comments to try to link conservatism with violent extremist attacks. They have no foundation, they're defamatory, and they diminish your credibility as a witness," Cooper said.
And to make matters worse then read into the record the deranged ravings of the monster who killed all those Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Thus helping to spread his poisonous message.
But despite all of that, and despite Andrew Scheer's vow to show bigots the door, Cooper is still a member in good standing of the Con caucus, and hasn't even been reprimanded by his ghastly leader.
And what makes all of this even more obscene, is the way the Con media has swallowed Scheer's redemption story hook line and sinker.
With Andrew Coyne actually praising his fraudulent rebranding.
He will have to do much more to make the case for his election. But centrist voters, disenchanted with the Liberals but concerned at the Tories’ flirtation with populism, might be at least reassured enough now to give him a look.
Even though Scheer is a serial liar, and polls show that his Cons are by far the most racist party in Canada...
So as Frank Graves points out, Scheer couldn't rebrand his party even if he wanted to.
Which of course he doesn't, because he is one of them.
He's a racist, a misogynist, a homophobe, who can't be trusted as far as one can spit.
He will never change.
And him and his Cons must be resisted by all decent Canadians before they kill this country...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con bigotry, Con clowns, Con media
