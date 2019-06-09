Doug Ford's Vacation and the Hidden Hand of Stephen Harper

When I heard that Doug Ford had decided to give himself and his government a five-month vacation until the federal election was over, I wasn't really surprised.
I'd heard he'd found running a province about a
But then I starting hearing stories that Andrew Scheer's Cons had put pressure on him to crawl under a rock before his plunging popularity also took them down...
Because Ford is taking them down, and Scheer's Cons are
“Doug Ford is the No. 1 issue at the doors (for candidates) here,” said one senior Conservative official, speaking confidentially in order to discuss internal deliberations.
“Let’s just say there are really strong feelings,” added the frustrated federal Tory insider, noting the premier is proving to be a lightning rod with many Ontarians.
But then I started to wonder how Dougie would like being treated like Scheer's baby...
Or worse, made to look like Scheer's bitch.
And since I figured Ford wouldn't like that at all.
And I knew Weak Andy wouldn't dare tell him to take a hike, or go hide under a rock, I started wondering who did?
Then I read this profile of Scheer in L'Actualite.
And when I read what Carl Vallée, Stephen Harper's longtime press flak, had to say, it suddenly all made sense:
"Scheer, Marshall and most of the Con strategists come from the political school of Harper. They grew up with him, he showed them everything. In that sense, in terms of ideas, it's still the party of Harper..."
"Andrew Scheer rarely makes an important decision without consulting his old boss, as well as his former colleague Jason Kenney, now the prime minister of Alberta."
For it does explain why Kenney rushed off to Ontario in such a hurry, even as his province went up in flames...
It only reinforces the many reports that Scheer is still Harper's faithful puppet.
Still working with him to change Canada beyond recognition.
And if any of the above can be confirmed, and Canadians come to believe that Harper is back, as the shadowy leader of a massive right-wing conspiracy trying to seize control of this country, Scheer won't stand a chance.
And Justin Trudeau should be able to win another election by simply doing what he did last time...
Isn't that great?
Stephen Harper created them all.
And he will take them all down with him...
