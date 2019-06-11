The Day Doug Ford Was Made To Look Like An Ape

As we all know Doug Ford's mental capabilities reside somewhere in the twilight zone between Con man, and angry ape.
So he's capable of saying and doing ANYTHING.
Saying he's FOR THE PEOPLE.
When of course he isn't...
Most of the time he gets away with it, because nobody has ever seen a horror show quite like it.
But occasionally the Fordzilla goes way over the line, like he does here...
"It’s time to make government work for the people again — not the other way around.— Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 2, 2019
I think Tommy Douglas would approve." – @MacLeodLisahttps://t.co/YWp1RoxqY9
Promoting an article by his hapless minister Lisa McLeod, claiming that the left-wing icon Tommy Douglas would have approved of Ford's slash and burn politics of austerity.
It may seem odd that a Conservative minister from Ontario would speak so highly of the former socialist premier of Saskatchewan. And yes, we would differ on a lot of things. But whatever our competing views on the role of government, Tommy Douglas recognized, as few have since, that a vision is meaningless without the means to make it a reality.
Put another way, it’s time to make government work for the people again — not the other way around. I think Tommy Douglas would approve.
Which had me staring at the screen in disbelief, wondering how low can those Cons go? And no doubt had Tommy Douglas spinning in his grave.
But that's when I was able to say thank goodness for Kiefer Sutherland...
June 10, 2019
For setting the record straight, making Lisa McLeod look even lamer...
I used to like this show- which overtook a very expensive bus shelter ad in fall of 2017 outside Queen’s Park.— Lisa MacLeod (@MacLeodLisa) June 10, 2019
Alas, it’s more difficult to be a politician than pretend to be one on TV. pic.twitter.com/o2quQyYl94
Making Ford, who just gave himself and his government a five-month paid vacation look even more like a loser...
If that's possible.
And making Andrew Scheer no doubt regret the day he met Ford...
For every time he appears in the same picture with him Scheer loses even more points in Ontario.
And as for Ford what more can I say?
Except where is Jack Bauer when we need him?
Who will save us from the beast?
And when will this nightmare be finally over?
