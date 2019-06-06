The D-Day Anniversary and Doug Ford's Ghastly Con Clowns

Today is a very special day in the history of Canada. The 75th anniversary of D-Day, when 14,000 of our soldiers joined the assault on Hitler's Atlantic wall.
Storming the beaches of Normandy to strike a massive blow for freedom.
Or in the immortal words of Toby Barrett, a Con member of the Ontario legislature, to pave the way for Doug Ford to sell beer in corner stores.
Can you believe it?
He wrote that tweet, deleted it hours later.
But he's STILL not sorry.
But then why should we be surprised?
When he works for Doug Ford, the dumbest and most bestial premier in modern Canadian history.
A man who is waging war on the poorest and most vulnerable people in Ontario, and is now preparing to dismantle the province's medicare system.
But who like Toby Barrett and his other trained seals, believes it's always time to party.
FORD FEST is back – bigger and better than ever!— Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 31, 2019
Join the Ford family and our all-star PC team for a BBQ. It's going to be a great evening filled with entertainment and lots of #FordFest fun!
Everything is FREE – register today at https://t.co/wPQs7ZOp6O pic.twitter.com/EBeg9tO4Sl
And who has just announced that his government is going to take an extra-long summer break.
Ontario's legislature is set to take an extra-long summer break, with politicians not returning until after the federal election. The Progressive Conservative government is planning to move a motion Thursday to adjourn until Oct. 28.
So Ford can campaign full time for Andrew Scheer and his Cons.
Or as I have suggested, so Scheer can try to hide Fraud's government and limit the damage he is doing to the Con cause...
For it is the same conspiracy, and all the Cons are working together to try to change Canada beyond recognition.
And all I can say is good luck with that one.
For our soldiers didn't fight and die fighting the Nazis, only to have another group of right-wing extremists take over this country.
And we will make sure that doesn't happen, inspired by a real Canadian leader who was there on Juno Beach this morning.
Unlike Andrew Scheer who was too "busy" to honour the sacrifice of so many brave Canadians.
Can you believe that?
Down with the filthy Cons. Long live our Canadian values.
And may our Canadian heroes inspire us forever...
