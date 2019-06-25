Will Climate Change Lead To Fascist Hell?

It's going to be a really hot day in France, and the beginning of a heatwave in Europe that some are already calling Hell Week.
Authorities have urged children and older people to stay indoors and issued severe warnings against dehydration and heatstroke as an unprecedented week-long heatwave begins its advance across continental Europe.
Meteorologists said temperatures would reach or even exceed 40C from Spain to Switzerland as hot air was sucked up from the Sahara by the combination of a storm stalling over the Atlantic and high pressure over central Europe.
And as if that wasn't sobering, or sweaty enough, then there's this grim prediction.
Climate change could not only torch the planet, and kill millions of mostly poor people, it could also lead to climate apartheid.
The world is increasingly at risk of “climate apartheid”, where the rich pay to escape heat and hunger caused by the escalating climate crisis while the rest of the world suffers, a report from a UN human rights expert has said.
Philip Alston, UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, said the impacts of global heating are likely to undermine not only basic rights to life, water, food, and housing for hundreds of millions of people, but also democracy and the rule of law.
And by incinerating human rights along with the forests, leave us living in some kind of fascist hell...
“The risk of community discontent, of growing inequality, and of even greater levels of deprivation among some groups, will likely stimulate nationalist, xenophobic, racist and other responses. Maintaining a balanced approach to civil and political rights will be extremely complex.”
It's hard to argue with Alston's grim warning, especially since much of what he predicts will happen is happening already.
But like him I also see a historic opportunity for change.
For while climate change could lead to right-wing fascism, it could also lead to a global progressive revolution that might finally retool life on earth and make life on it sustainable.
Which is definitely something to celebrate.
And in the meantime, in my little Canadian world, I'm hoping that climate change will help us defeat the Cons in the rapidly approaching election.
In the place where I live, the humidex reading is going to be 30 today, which I would would normally consider to be a little on the hot side...
And definitely in need of a cool fresh breeze.
But this year I'm hoping for a summer full of forty degree days even if it kills me. A heatwave that will scorch this country from coast to coast to coast.
Like Hell Week is expected to roast Europe...
This week, a multi-day heat wave will challenge all-time high temperature records for any month of the year. Temperatures in Spain, France, and Italy could reach as high as 40-42°C (104-108°F) -- about 10-15°C (18-27°F) above normal, remarkable for June.https://t.co/3q3HOnbZ3i pic.twitter.com/71KCVLCbPM— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 24, 2019
For it's the only way Canadians will pay attention to climate change, and if they do this Con artist and his fake climate plan will go down in flames...
And we'll help save our country, and our precious Canadians values.
Hey, who said climate change can't be useful?
Burn baby burn...
