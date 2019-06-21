Friday, June 21, 2019
Andrew Scheer, Doug Ford, and the Con Assault on Medicare
I still like that bobble-headed Andrew Scheer ad. It still makes me laugh.
But I do have one small problem with it.
It does make Scheer look like a bumbling weakling, a man who would never NO to Doug Ford. Or a man who always says YES to Jason Kenney and Stephen Harper.
But it also makes Scheer look like a nice guy, Canada's Howdy Doody Con doll.
When he definitely is NOT a nice guy.
He's a ruthless religious fanatic, a racist, a misogynist, and a homophobe, who will say or do anything to impose his hard-right beliefs on this country.
And he's no Howdy Doody doll.
He's a nasty little Chucky doll itching to carve the guts out of our government and our medicare system...
Which is why I much prefer this Engage Canada ad...
For Doug Ford is already mutilating medicare.
The Ontario government is cutting 400 health sector jobs, adding to hundreds of layoffs – including educators and autism workers – under Premier Doug Ford, despite his promise that not a single person would lose their job.
Where Ford goes Scheer is sure to follow.
And judging from this fundraiser last month he can't wait to start slashing...
I wonder if any of those who voted for Ford, and are preparing to vote for Scheer, understand what could happen if those hardline right-wing ideologues got their grubby paws on our medicare system.
I wonder if any of them ever worry about seeing themselves or their loved ones in the face of that woman in that ad...
The one who looks like she's wondering where her Canada went.
For if Scheer and his henchmen ever do get to "restructure" our healthcare system there will be a lot of other Canadians wondering the same thing.
The risk is too great. The Cons must be stopped.
Before they destroy this country and its values....
The ones who are planning to vote for Scheer don't care. It's the fucking myopic purity ponies who abandoned the Liberals because they swallowed the "Crooked Justin" bullshit spoon-fed by the Con media, and are stomping their feet about pipelines and election reform and other single-issue nitpicks, who stand a good chance of splitting the vote in protest. How can anyone call this voting one's "conscience" if that's the likely outcome? What kind of conscience do they have? They'll take a look at that poor woman and blame Trudeau for not being progressive enough just like "$hillary" wasn't pure enough. History may not repeat but it sure does rhyme!ReplyDelete
If people don't get their act together and vote strategically, the blood of innocents and the destruction of Canada will absolutely be on their hands. And we know exactly who kickstarted this catastrophe in the making. "My truth," aka a self-serving lie by an egotistical brat who couldn't tolerate a negative performance review. And they're STILL twisting the knife in his back because they're so "independent"! I am so angry at those two for what they've done to Justin's reputation, and what they stand a good chance of doing to Canada. 38 million people would stand to suffer because poor Jody lost her dream job. Boo fucking hoo. Justin gets undeserved flak due to a relentless smear campaign that unfairly damaged his good name, but Canada staring down the barrel of 2016 America is ALL THEIR FAULT! Shame on them!
It appears that the Conservative candidate in London-West is/was the Executive Director of a for-profit healthcare company.ReplyDelete
