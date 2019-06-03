Why Andrew Scheer Would Never Really Punish Michael Cooper

It's been only a week since Andrew Scheer declared that bigots are not welcome in his party.
“I find the notion that one’s race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation would make anyone in any way superior or inferior to anyone else absolutely repugnant. And if there’s anyone who disagrees with that, there’s the door. You are not welcome here.”
Only to have one of his MPs Michael Cooper behave like a bigot.
And receive only this gentle slap on the wrist.
Which needless to say the victim of Cooper's bigotry, Faisal Khan Suri, found woefully inadequate.
A Muslim anti-racism activist, who was berated by a Conservative MP last week, says Andrew Scheer’s response is far from adequate and that Michael Cooper should be booted out of caucus if the Tory leader is serious about showing racists the door.
Especially since Cooper not only insulted him, but also helped spread the murderous manifesto of the Christchurch killer.
“That manifesto should not be in the hands of any Canadian whatsoever. That is the most grotesque thing that I could ever see… Why would I even want to have or read a document that somewhat dignifies and justifies the murder of 51 innocent people?”
A document so foul it is banned in New Zealand.
But despite that, Cooper is still listed as belonging to Scheer’s shadow cabinet as deputy justice critic.
Which makes a farce of Scheer's vow to purge his party of bigots.
But what makes all of this even more obscene, is the reason why Cooper was never in any danger of being shown the door.
And that's because he is a member of Scheer's inner circle of anti-abortion warriors.
A member in good standing as certified by the hate mongering anti-choice and anti-gay group Campaign Life in this 2015 report card...
He is one of the young Con MPs favoured by Scheer, like Rachael Harder who Scheer tried to turn into a martyr after MPs from other parties rejected his attempt to make her the chair of the parliamentary committee on the Status of Women.
Who is also a favourite of the religious bigots at Campaign Life.
The Campaign Life Coalition endorsed Harder when she first ran for the Conservatives in 2015 because she filled out a questionnaire saying she believed life begins at conception and would work to introduce and pass laws to ban abortion once elected.
As is Dane Lloyd, the alt-right sympathizer I have written about before, who also gets the green light from Campaign Life.
And like Harder is a special favourite of Andrew Scheer...
Who favoured him over the more moderate candidate Rona Ambrose had chosen to replace her when she retired.
As Scheer slowly and stealthily works to turn the Cons into a party with the numbers to restrict and diminish the rights of women and LGBT Canadians.
For unlike other right-wing politicians who use religion to achieve power, he is more interested in using power to advance the hardline tenets of his religion.
Which makes this message he released again yesterday nothing but a farce...
We are all children of God and there is equal and infinite value in all of us. pic.twitter.com/FTcZDS34ek— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 2, 2019
You know, sometimes I feel that a lot of people in this country are sleepwalking to disaster.
For despite the growing influence of the religious right in the U.S., they still cling to the absurd belief it can't happen here.
When it's already happening, and if Andrew Scheer and his ugly un-Canadian Cons are not defeated.
We will wake up one day in a country we don't recognize....
