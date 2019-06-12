Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Most Painfully Embarrassing Week
It's been an embarrassing week so far for Andrew Scheer. On Monday he skipped Question Period so he could pose for pictures of himself dressed in a Raptor's red hoodie.
So he could pretend to be a fan, bask in the glory if they won, and no doubt blame Trudeau if they lost.
But as we know they did lose, there was no fake glory.
And instead the desperate Schmearmonger had to deal with not ONE, not TWO, but THREE massive embarrassments in a row.
First there was the embarrassment caused by Lisa Raitt, when she tweeted her support for some story written by a notorious climate change denier...
Only to delete them, and look like an idiot.
Leaving Scheer to dodge questions about climate change, and also look like an idiot.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer won’t say whether he thinks extreme weather events have anything to do with climate change and human activity.
When asked directly if Scheer believes extreme weather events have any connection to climate change or human activity, the Conservative leader’s office ducked the question and responded with an attack against the carbon tax.
Especially since he STILL doesn't have a climate change plan.
Then, as if that wasn't bad enough, there was the case of the Con Senator Denise "Batty" Batters acting batty. Again.
Which was so deeply disturbing it had the cowardly Scheer dodging reporters again, and running for cover...
But then came the Big One, the embarrassment he couldn't get away from.
The story in L'Actualite where Carl Vallée, who worked for many years for Stephen Harper dropped this bombshell.
"Scheer, Marshall and most of the Con strategists come from the political school of Harper. They grew up with him, he showed them everything. In that sense, in terms of ideas, it's still the party of Harper..."
"Andrew Scheer rarely makes an important decision without consulting his old boss, as well as his former colleague Jason Kenney, now the prime minister of Alberta."
And turned Scheer, for a change, into a moving target for Justin Trudeau.
“Like Harper, he doesn’t think that we need to act to combat climate change. In fact, last week we learned that Andrew Scheer doesn’t take any important decisions without consulting Stephen Harper,” the prime minister said.
Andrew Scheer may be Stephen Harper with a smile, so, exactly as advertised,” Trudeau said, to laughter from his audience. “But he’s taking pages straight out of (Ontario Premier) Doug Ford’s playbook.
For the image of Scheer and Doug Ford joined at the hip is damaging enough.
But the image of Stephen Harper pulling Scheer's strings is even more devastating...
And it should be the never ending embarrassment that finishes that Con clown off.
For some Canadians may vote for Scheer.
But most will never vote for the return of the Harper regime...
Nanos has the Tru' Grits back within 3, and Frank Graves signals trouble for the Cons in Ontario. If you follow the account of former ONPC staffer Mike Gibbs on Twitter, he reported an anecdote that a friend told him: Con door-knockers even in rural Ontario are being shouted at and literally "hounded" -- by people's guard dogs! -- out the door and down the street. So there's a flicker of hope. I just hope the Trudeau derangement syndrome among some other Canadians, and the Con M$M's angry noise machine that's no doubt going to be dialed up to 11, isn't severe enough to drown out the far, far greater threat.ReplyDelete
There is so much irrational hatred for Justin. I would even go so far as to say it might even be worse than Hillary derangement syndrome. It really belies the Disneyfied myth of polite and cutesy Canada, and maybe that's part of the anger directed towards him. The preexisting Trudeau derangement syndrome that has now unleashed a bevy of Adam Sandler stammering "Waterboy" memes by the most juvenile, ableist Cons in the social media vomitorium, plus the reactions to the MMIWG inquiry -- even by the ostensibly liberal Toronto Star, which had the damn nerve to put the definition of genocide up for a goddamn opinion poll -- have revealed some ugly truths that Canadians are "just not ready" to accept.
One way or another, this is going to be the fight of Justin's life. And all I can say is I'm proud of him for going into it head-first. He's more than ready. He's up for the challenge. But he's also challenging everyone else to do the right thing.