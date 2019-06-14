The Glory of the Raptors and the Hypocritical Cons

It was a neighbourhood party that began in a subdued manner, with Raptor's fans lining up for hours in the pouring rain to get into Jurassic Park.
But it ended with me needing a full day to recover.
For when the final buzzer sounded, and the Raptors were the new reigning champions, a massive roar rocked the neighbourhood.
And the place exploded.
No sleepin' in the streets! #WeTheNorth
It was an amazing sight.
And for one marvellous moment the country was united.
With Raptor parties all over the country. Even Montreal...
Which to my knowledge has never before cheered for a Toronto team.
But is entirely fitting, because as I've said before, what impresses me the most about many of the young Raptor fans is their incredible diversity...
And the way they all get along together, and cheer wildly but peacefully for a team that is as diverse or as global as them.
The new kings of NBA basketball are the first outside the U.S. to wear the crown. And they come from all corners of the globe.
Team President Masai Ujiri was born in England and raised in Nigeria. Serge Ibaka is from the Congo. Gasol will play again for his native Spain this summer in the FIBA World Cup. Coach Nick Nurse won his first championship in Britain, where reserve OG Anunoby comes from. Even the team’s superfan, Nav Bhatia, comes from India.
Which at a time when racism and bigotry are spreading like a plague all over the world, is something to celebrate
This is the coolest. Toronto I love you… #WeTheNorth
And of course all of the above is why I hate bigots like Faith Goldy...
Who would turn something beautiful into something as ugly as she is.
As would her good buddy Andrew Scheer who is both bigoted and hypocritical.
And would pose as a Raptor fan, while stirring up racism at the border...
And let's not forget Doug Ford who was also posing as a Raptor fan today...
Congrats to the Toronto @Raptors for bringing an NBA Championship home and making Canada proud! #WeTheNorth
Even though as Daniel Dale has reminded us with this blast from the past...
He is also a ghastly hypocrite, and no friend of the team.
But at least the Fordzilla won't be going to the parade.
Premier Doug Ford won’t be marching in Monday’s Raptors parade, saying he’s enjoyed watching how the team has brought people together and doesn’t want the divisiveness of politics to interfere with the celebrations.
“I’m gonna be down there celebrating, but I have a personal view of this … this isn’t the time for politicians to be in any parade or anything, this is about the Raptors,” he told CityNews in a phone interview Friday.
Claiming he doesn't want to be "divisive."
When in fact the real reason is that if he dared show his face, he'd also be booed loudly from the beginning to the end of the parade.
Which tells me at least one thing.
Time is leaving the Cons behind.
The better future belongs to us.
And the Raptors and their fans are the champions of the New Canada.
And the champions of the world...
🎶 WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! 🎶 Sing it loud, Toronto!
(via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/88xdES7w7P
