The Day Justin Trudeau Lectured Mike Pence On Women's Rights

Earlier today I wrote about how Andrew Scheer and his Cons had shown their contempt for the rights of women.
By failing to support a motion affirming a woman's right to control her own body.
With reproductive rights under assault south of the border, members of the Canadian House of Commons rose in a standing ovation to affirm support for a woman’s right to choose — that is, except the Conservatives.
So I was horrified to see that Mike Pence, one of those most responsible for the U.S. War on Women, was visiting Canada.
But really glad to see that Justin Trudeau made sure that Pence knew that we're not happy with the way women in his country are being treated.
“One of the great things about the relationship between the United States and Canada is that we’re able to be candid with one another,” said @VP about Trudeau raising abortion issue. “I am very proud to be part of a pro-life administration.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/tSAOnJFM29— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) May 30, 2019
Although I have to admit that Pence's reply sent a shiver down my spine.
For I couldn't help thinking about all the innocent women Pence and his Christian Taliban are going after.
And how different the conversation between the two leaders might be if Andrew Scheer was prime minister...
For whatever Scheer might say or do, he is Canada's Pence.
The next election will be a choice between Canada and America.
And needless to say, either we destroy the Cons.
Or they will destroy this country...
Margaret Atwood didn't write a fucking how-to manual. And her signature work depicts Canada as an escape from what America has turned into! What the hell is Penance up to anyway? Putin's other kompromat stooge seeking to oust Trudeau in favor of his mini-me so the Talibangelicals can expand more Lebensraum for Gilead? I don't trust that Mother-fucker for a minute and neither should anyone else. I hope Trudeau squished his pathetic hand like he did Trump's, although maybe Pence would get a stiffy from it. That photo is so chilling as to be apocalyptic; it's like the young prophet is staring down the devil as he awaits his impending crucifixion. Woe Canada, your "Christians" are so unlike your Christ...ReplyDelete