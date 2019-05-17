Andrew Scheer and the Con's Climate Emergency Fiasco

As I said about ten days ago, when heavy flooding in the Ottawa area forced Andrew Scheer to admit that climate change was real, I knew it was all over, for him and his Cons.
I knew that having admitted it was a problem, but having no solution, except to scream at the Trudeau government's carbon tax, was going to cost them. Big Time.
And sure enough when the Liberals moved to declare a climate emergency, Scheer began to panic.
And started saying the craziest things.
First he proclaimed he would not support the climate emergency motion, unless the government made clear it wasn't just Canada's fault.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer won’t vote for a Liberal government motion to be tabled today on declaring a “national climate emergency” without amendments from his party that acknowledge the “global context” of emissions.
Then he called Trudeau a "high carbon hypocrite" and said Parliament shouldn't waste its time discussing climate change, when there were other more important things to debate.
Like fake scandals.
“We’re in the dying days of a scandal-plagued Liberal government and they’re using precious House time on a symbolic gesture rather than taking real action,” he said, who added that it serves as a distraction from recent controversies such as the SNC-Lavalin and Mark Norman affairs.
Which quite frankly made me question Scheer's sanity.
Then as if that wasn't crazy enough, he accused Trudeau of being an "entitled spendthrift" who was leading this country to economic disaster. Even though the economy has never been stronger.
And as Bill Morneau said, Scheer's numbers just don't add up...
Conservative Leader @AndrewScheer wouldn't come on our show today to talk about his economic plan for Canada, but Finance Minister @Bill_Morneau did.— CTV Power Play (@CTV_PowerPlay) May 16, 2019
"Really, from my standpoint, the numbers just don't add up," Morneau said.#ctvpp #cdnpoli
More at https://t.co/uCQmGSpNgb pic.twitter.com/opcDe1aWax
And when I saw that old Con artist and serial liar Scheer claim that he could balance the budget without deep spending cuts.
That's where I drew the line eh?
Because I've heard that bullshit before, it's all lies, and enough is enough.
The Con's climate emergency plans are a fiasco. And as for the East-West energy corridor, good luck finding that one...
Climate change is the problem the Cons don't even want to solve.
And it will be the issue that destroys them...
Oh, so now he's a "globalist." As for emissions, Scheer should be held to account for the noxious methane he lets loose every time he opens his mouth. I really hope Canadians are not fools, and that they do just that in October and reject the taste of his bullshit. So sick of this "Crooked Hillary" Republican ripoff crap. The planet is on fire. Justin was framed.ReplyDelete