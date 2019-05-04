Doug Ford and Jason Kenney's Grotesque Love-In

It was supposed to be a joyous occasion, a chance for Jason Kenney to visit Doug Ford and celebrate Kenney's coronation as the new King of Albertonia.
And although I never thought that the meeting between the two men could be hotter than the one in the above picture.
It turns out I was wrong, for this one was even hotter !!!
And even featured a joint appearance in a Ford Nation attack ad...
Dougie just couldn't say enough good things about his Jasonella.This regressive, job-killing carbon tax will impede Ontario and other provinces to stay competitive. I'm so glad that @jkenney is joining this fight. Let's get rid of the carbon tax and make Ontario open for business and open for jobs. pic.twitter.com/DjD7aOVqqe— Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 3, 2019
It was a love-in for the carbon crusading dynamic duo.
“I can’t even wipe the smile off my face,” a beaming Ford told Kenney as they posed for media cameras in his office. “What a great ally.”
“We’re fortunate to have such a great person leading the province,” Ford said.
But sadly for the two Cons the party didn't last long.
For it was soon reported that another member of the Carbon Gang, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, had lost his carbon tax case.
Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal has ruled that the carbon tax imposed on the province by the federal government is constitutionally sound and falls within the legislative authority of Parliament.
Moe, the one who believes he knows more than Nobel Prize winners, and is convinced that carbon taxes don't work, is planning to appeal...
"I remain hopeful for a different outcome," Moe said in the aftermath of the decision's release.
"No one in this nation should confuse climate action with a carbon tax."
Which is so Moe or so dumb it's depressing.
But the good news is that it's a big victory for the Trudeau Liberals.
This is one court’s opinion with many to come in a particularly litigious time for Confederation, and not resounding
But it was a win. The first win, and that was crucial. Politically, it gives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal Liberals a pre-election edge they desperately needed, no matter what those other courts say.
Now the political assumption is going to be that the provinces won’t stop the federal carbon tax in court, that Mr. Trudeau’s plan is viable, and the issue will be decided in October’s election.
And the timing couldn't be better.
Because although I really liked the way Catherine McKenna lectured the Con Carbon gang like children.
After Saskatchewan court says federal carbon tax is constitutional, Environment Min. Catherine McKenna tells reporters she hopes conservative politicians "will stop fighting pricing pollution—one of the great tools that we have—and start fighting climate change with us." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/sSSCozV40r— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) May 3, 2019
I liked this even better, real children in the streets...
Demanding that governments do more to fight climate change.Toronto has awoken! And we're only going to get bigger from here! #FridaysforFuture #ClimateStrike @RodPhillips01 where are you? pic.twitter.com/jlfyVhVWyO— Climate Strike Toronto - Fridays for Future (@TOClimateFuture) May 3, 2019
And while Justin Trudeau will have to work hard to earn or regain their trust, Andrew Scheer and his Cons don't stand a chance.
The Kenney Ford alliance will make Canadians even more reluctant to trust the creepy Scheer...
And the issue of climate change will be the one that destroys him.
