Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Fighting Back Against the Con Smear Machine
With less than five months to go before the election, one thing at least seems clear to me.
The Cons are not only leading in the polls.
They're winning the propaganda war, by not only smearing Justin Trudeau with their own filthy attack ads.
But also by receiving the support of conservative groups like Ontario Proud and Canada Proud.
Who are also part of the Con Smear Machine, and pour out a steady stream of vile propaganda, while the Liberals and the other progressive parties do practically nothing, and just sit there and take it.
But the good news is that may be changing.
For remember Engage Canada the group that put out ads like this one just before the last election?
Well, the good news is that Engage Canada is back with this new ad.
I'm not sure what to think of that ad. It's cute and well done, and it does remind Canadians what a weak leader Scheer is, and what a tool of Big Oil he would be if he ever became prime minister.
A left-wing pressure group has launched a month-long advertising blitz painting Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer as a “yes-man” to the wealthy.
Which in these populist times might be quite effective.
So while I myself would prefer something a little harder and darker...
For I honestly do believe that Scheer is a mortal threat to this country and its values.
I can make my own videos, and I'm just glad Engage Canada is fighting back, for which we should all be grateful.
So subscribe to their YouTube channel, and help spread their videos.
We have less than five months to go before the election, and if progressives can't win the propaganda war.
We could very well lose the election...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
We saw how progressives dominated social media in 2015. This time around every boomer from Moose Jaw to Owen Sound has a Facebook account. Nice try though.ReplyDelete
- A Con Operative
It is a cute ad Simon but not very hard hitting. With so much ammunition to attack Scheer with I hope they get progressively more serious and eye opening to what would happen in a Canada infected with a Con government. What's really baffling and annoying to me is how the Liberals aren't striking back with their own ads. Sunny ways wont cut it this time. They need to meet Scheer head on and blow every one of his lies out of the water with facts and a reminder to Canadians of their many achievements.ReplyDelete
It still boggles my mind that this POS Scheer has a 6 point lead but I do know why and I'll never forgive the Spite and Malice twins for precipitating this drop in the polls. I hope the Shank and Shiv sisters are thoroughly humiliated as they run as independents. I'll also hazard a guess that their claims of considering to run for the green party were just claims and that the greens wanted nothing to do with their toxic modus operandi.
It's going to be a battle that should not have been, but when you have a continuous stream of bullshit emanating from the Con propaganda machine, fake scandals and an MSM more interested in knocking JT instead of applauding his many achievements, it will not be easy. My faith in this country will rest in what happens this October and if Scheer wins, we will become just another shithole country run by an alt-right POS.
JD