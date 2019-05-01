Andrew Scheer, Hamish Marshall, and the Con Kochtopus

When I heard about that secret meeting between Andrew Scheer, his ex-Rebel campaign director Hamish Marshall, and those Big Oil billionaires, I just knew it was part of a wider conspiracy.
For one of the speakers at that meeting was once a big wheel in the Koch brothers organization, whose tentacles extend in so many directions some call it The Kochtopus.
And sure enough I was right.
For it seems that Hamish Marshall has his own mini Kochtopus or spidery Con web.
For it seems that Hamish Marshall has his own mini Kochtopus or spidery Con web.
Conservative Party campaign director Hamish Marshall has business links with a national advocacy network supported by oil-industry executives that backed conservative parties in recent provincial elections and is gearing up to attack the Liberals in the fall federal election.
Mr. Marshall is a founding partner of Toronto media company One Persuades. Provincial election filings show Ontario Proud paid One Persuades $30,510 for two ads that attacked former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne. Ontario Proud is part of a growing network in Canada of well-funded, purportedly grassroots interest groups that are playing a larger role in federal and provincial elections.
Nothing like mixing a little business with pleasure eh?
But then I guess Marshall and Ontario Proud are born for each other.
For here is a picture of Justin Trudeau mourning the death of his friend Gord Downie...
And here's Ontario Proud using the picture for crass political purposes...
As only Cons could.
But then again, when you have a Con campaign manager who learned all he knows, sitting on the knee, or sucking on the tit of Ezra Levant...
I suppose NOTHING is too low.
Although as you can see, they're ALWAYS burrowing towards the bottom.
Trying to debase a decent prime minister as only Cons or toxic Trudeau haters could.
The ones who hate him, this country, and its values.
But who would dare suggest, in their latest attack ad barrage, that Trudeau has betrayed Canadians.
When in fact, as I said on Twitter, the opposite is the case.
Our country and its values are now under attack by sinister far-right networks, funded by Big Oil and modelled on the Kochtopus.
And unless we resist and eventually defeat this monster and his Cons...
They will come at us from every direction.
And destroy this country beyond recognition...
