Wednesday, May 22, 2019
The Ghastly Return of Jody Wilson-Raybould
I thought we had seen the last of her for a long long time. I thought she had been swallowed up by the obscurity she so richly deserves.
I thought she would take the clattering pans of her fake scandal and bang them in a place where no decent person could hear her.
I thought she might be ashamed at the damage she has done to this country.
But I was wrong, she has no shame, and believe it or not, Jody Wilson-Raybould is back !!!
Screaming for attention on the front page of the crappy Con Sun, and in an article by the toxic Trudeau hater Warren Kinsella.
Which should tell you how low she has fallen.
There isn't anything new in the article, just more of the same old monstrous ego.
The Truth.
She says it’s true — the actions of the Liberal Prime Minister should be “of great concern for many Canadians, across the country.”
She says, truthfully, that Justin Trudeau has acted in a way that is “questionable.”
And — when, say, a Prime Minister Andrew Scheer gives her the legal green light to do so — she plans to tell all.
She plans to reveal what really happened “behind the veil” in Trudeau’s Ottawa.
The true story.
Written in a breathless style that would be hilarious if it wasn't so tragic.
For her "truth" may be a bad joke, but the damage she has done to a prime minister infinitely more decent than her is very ugly and very real.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 35.4 per cent, followed by the Liberals at 29.7 per cent, the NDP at 15.0 percent, the BQ at 4.4 per cent, the Greens at 11.3per cent and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 0.9 per cent.
And by cuddling up to this monster and his Con bigots, and doing their dirty work for them...
She has betrayed the women of this country, she has betrayed gay Canadians and other oppressed minorities as well as her own people, and she has betrayed those fighting to save the planet.
But of course Wilson-Raybould couldn't care less about that, or even whether Canada lives or dies, because all she has ever cared about is HERSELF.
And the fact that her crappy Sun interview closely followed this interview in the Times where Justin Trudeau's noble nature was on display.
I talked to a number of my predecessors from different parties who expressed how quickly they would turf out of caucus someone who was so openly antagonistic.
But I really believed that doing politics differently means trying to reconcile differences and trying to hold together people who do agree on the big things.
And I spent weeks trying to figure out a constructive path forward.
Only proves that she can't control her vindictive nature.
The same vindictive nature that was at the heart of the fake scandal, when outraged by her removal as justice minister and attorney general, she made it her mission to bring down the government, aided and abetted by our shabby Con media.
Even though she was a lousy minister, and such a mediocre attorney general, some even questioned whether she knew what she was doing.
And even though a woman who secretly tapes others, has no claim to sainthood...
No matter what she and her fellow Connie Jane Philpott might believe.
And although Wilson-Raybould is hinting she is about to announce plans to run for the Green Party.
She really should reconsider, as should the Green Party, now that the ghastly Kinsella has just written her political obit:
Promise to give Jody Wilson-Raybould the freedom to speak her truth, Andrew Scheer.
Put it in your election platform. The truth, as they say, will set you free.
It may get you elected Prime Minister, too.
For many of her supporters must now surely recognize her sinister agenda, and her lack of judgement.
And since the decent people of Canada already know the kind of person she really is.
Her name will live in infamy if Scheer and his Cons win the election.
And if Trudeau and his Liberals win the election, her name will soon be forgotten.
As it was in the beginning, so shall it be in the end...
She had a chance to improve first nations situations but instead chose to try a laughable power grab to oust Trudeau. Her tool kit is now anathema and it will be years before politicians dare go there. Now she is shamelessly plugging not the man behind the curtains but the sheers, insubstantial as they are. Bring Alanis is , the irony, Sheer doesn't like either women or first nations.ReplyDelete
He's got that right.
Somehow I got the feeling that NYT interview was Justin setting up to tell the world his truth -- that is, the honest truth. He's going to write a tell-all, just like Hillary Clinton did. God love him. He knows what's been done to him and to the country he loves and he won't soon forget.
Burn her, Justin. Burn the witch to hell.