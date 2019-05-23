Thursday, May 23, 2019
Will Doug Ford Cost Andrew Scheer's Cons the Next Election?
When Doug Ford became the premier of Ontario, Andrew Scheer was so excited he treated him like his new best friend forever.
It was going to be the Great Alliance, with the two Cons vowing to work together to defeat Justin Trudeau and his satanic carbon tax.
And Scheer seemed to believe that Ford could deliver unto him all the Ontario seats he needed for his glorious, Godly, majority.
But now not so much.
For sadly for Scheer, Ford is out of control.
The moment he got the chainsaw he went on a rampage gutting government budgets, closing down offices, attacking everything that moved seemingly at random.
The damage he's done already has to be seen to be believed.
And can only be called criminal.
So needless to say his popularity is tanking.
Big Time.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have slid to third, Premier Doug Ford’s favourability ratings have now fallen below those of Kathleen Wynne’s at the end of her tenure, while Liberal voters say that John Tory is their most preferred choice to lead the Ontario Liberal Party.
In fact it's falling so fast Ford is setting new records for rapid decline, or aggravated incompetence.
“More and more Ontarians are turning away from Doug Ford as his support is collapsing,” said Quito Maggi, President and CEO of Mainstreet Research. “We have never seen an imcumbent premier reach these depths in popular opinion with barely a year into his mandate.”
To make matters worse, people have started to boo him.
And you can be sure that those boos are also ringing in the ears of his BFF Scheer.
For if this is indeed happening it could be the beginning of the end...
Scheer may have a slim lead in the polls right now, but with Ford dragging his numbers down like that he won't have it for long.
And without Ontario he will not win.
Which must have really put a damper on this relationship...
And just as I once predicted, it won't be long before Scheer will be trying to put as much distance between himself and the Fordzilla...
I like horror stories with happy endings.
So much for the Great Alliance.
So much for those Con clowns...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con clowns, Doug Ford, Election 2019, Mainstreet Poll
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment