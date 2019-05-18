Justin Trudeau and the Great Trump Tariff War

Justin Trudeau hasn't had much to celebrate recently. The economy may be booming, the unemployment rate is better than it has been for 40 years.
But the Schmearmongering Cons and their stooge media have given him no credit, preferring to concentrate on one fake scandal after the other.
And the toxic Trudeau haters are forever trying to smear him and bring him down.
So he must have really enjoyed this moment.
When he got to tell a group of workers in Hamilton that the Great Trump Tariff War was finally over.
The nearly year-long tariff war between Canada and the U.S. is almost over. The Canadian government released a statement Friday saying the two sides have agreed to eliminate the tariffs within two days.
"This is pure good news," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a stop at the Stelco plant in Hamilton, Ont.
It was great news for those workers and their bosses.
Jean Simard, spokesperson for the Aluminum Association of Canada, said the deal comes as a relief for workers in both countries. "We think it's a great victory for Canada, for the industry and the North American industry as a whole," he said.
"It's everything we've always asked for."
And Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, and all the other members of Team Canada have every reason to celebrate.
For negotiating with a maniac like Trump is hard enough, and Trudeau had to battle not only Trump, but Andrew Scheer as well...
Who tried to undermine our negotiating team over and over again.
And while Trudeau stood up to Trump, and didn't allow him to push him or our country around.
"We stayed strong because that's what workers were asking for, but also that's what Canadians were saying," said Trudeau.
Scheer behaved like an absolute lapdog...
So his reaction to the lifting of the tariffs couldn't be more disgusting.
“We were disappointed that @JustinTrudeau was not able to fix this issue during the NAFTA negotiations,” said @AndrewScheer on news that Canada has reached a deal on steel tariffs with the U.S. “Obviously, what we would expect would be no tariffs and no quotas.” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/fr2NDQusvM— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) May 17, 2019
So disgusting I felt I just had to say this:
For a lot of Canadians worked really long and hard to get those tariffs lifted, and they deserve all the credit in the world.
And so does this Prime Minister...
Who stood up to the bully Trump and tamed him.
And by any fair standard for that alone, deserves to be re-elected.
While the ghastly Trumpling lapdog Scheer deserves to be defeated.
Before he shames us further...
