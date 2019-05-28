Andrew Scheer and the Not So Great Economist Leader

Who can forget how Stephen Harper tried to fool us, or brainwash us, into believing that he was a Great Economist Leader.
And how it all ended in dismal failure.
But now Andrew Scheer is trying to make us believe that he too can be a Great Economist Leader.
And he's also heading for disaster, and looking like an idiot.
It all began when Scheer was so impressed by Doug Ford, that he tried to model himself after him.
By suggesting that he could balance the federal budget in just TWO years...
I will balance the budget in 2 years. I will undo the fiscal damage that Justin Trudeau has done. Will you join me? https://t.co/RCObMm2YDn pic.twitter.com/i01MJ0H3O6— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 27, 2017
But now barely two months after making that vow, he's changed his mind.
Canada's Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer on Friday plans to drop a previous pledge to balance the budget within two years if elected, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has made it impossible to do so responsibly.
Which as finance minister Bill Morneau points out, is no way to run an economy.
And Morneau should know, for he's one of the architects of Canada's economic boom.
And those numbers are truly amazing.
But of course, we know the real reason why Scheer backed down so abruptly.
First he saw this poll.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have slid to third, Premier Doug Ford’s favourability ratings have now fallen below those of Kathleen Wynne’s at the end of her tenure...Premier Ford has a net favourability rating of -53.5%. By comparison, Wynne’s net favourability rating stood at -35.3% on April 30th, 2018.
That showed his good buddy Ford to be in a really bad place....
Then Scheer saw that other polls are suggesting that support for his Cons in Ontario is tanking.
Mostly because most people in that province don't like the way Ford is "trimming" the deficit.
And they fear that Scheer would do the same thing if he ever became prime minister.
Which of course he would do if given half a chance.
For he is Ford's shabby stooge...
Which in turn begs the question:
What kind of prime minister do we want?
A quasi fascist goof who can't count, is making it up as he goes along, and would take this country to a very dark place.
Or a real Canadian leader who is standing up for our Canadian values, and presiding over an economic boom.
And I think the answer is obvious.
Stephen Harper was no leader.
And neither is Andrew Scheer...
No comments:
Post a Comment