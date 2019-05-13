How To Explain Global Warming To A Moron like Doug Ford

I don't think it's possible to explain climate change to somebody like the brutish Doug Ford.
He's too dumb and greedy.
And as proof of that he has just released this tax payer funded ad that goes after Justin Trudeau's carbon tax.
I suppose it might be possible to use science to explain to the Fordzilla that levels of green house gases like carbon dioxide are higher than they have ever been.
And I mean ever.
The Mauna Loa Observatory, which has measured the parts per million (ppm) of CO2 in the atmosphere since 1958, took a reading of 415.26ppm in the air on 11 May – thought to be the highest concentration since humans evolved.
Meteorologist Eric Holthouse retweeted the Mauna Loa readings and said: “This is the first time in human history our planet’s atmosphere has had more than 415ppm CO2.
“Not just in recorded history, not just since the invention of agriculture 10,000 years ago. Since before modern humans existed millions of years ago. “We don’t know a planet like this.”
But as we know Ford is barely evolved himself...
And would no doubt say "Science is bullshit, trees need carbon dioxide to grow."
Even though he's just axed a major tree-planting program.
And of course "a carbon tax is the worst tax EVER !!!!!"
So maybe the only way to try to explain global warming to somebody like Ford and his ghastly Ford Nation is to do what Bill Nye, the Science Guy, does here.
It’s only Monday and Bill Nye has made my fvcking week— Great Scott! 🇺🇸 (@GreatScott1991) May 13, 2019
pic.twitter.com/PwJmg9T4YR
Keep it simple, repeat the message over and over again.
And of course keep the best part for the last.
Those who voted for Ford will end up living, or cooking, in a hell of their own making...
And they will so richly deserve it...
Egads, Dougie Trump's northern deplorables. The peasants are revolting. Never mind climate change; informing them that water is wet must be like, oh, I dunno, explaining quantum computing. "Don't believe us? It's Trudeau! And you are fake news!" But we're not supposed to speak ill of them because it's patronizing, condescending and elitist not to respect a sincerely-held belief in "alternative facts." Like vaccines causing autism, fluoride making lobsters gay, and mass shootings being staged crisis events by the "deep state." Truth is not truth and what you are seeing is not what is happening. Because It's 1984. Maybe the Liberals should run ads accusing Doug of putting chemtrails in the beer.ReplyDelete
Justin, for better or worse, refrains from condemning Con voters themselves, instead going after Con politicians who, well, Con them by playing on (or preying on) their immediate fears and concerns. That's admirable of him, and shows that he really does want to govern for all Canadians, even those who reflexively hate him and hate small- and big-L Liberals on a visceral level. Maybe not such a good quality to have in the tribal-warfare bloodsport of politics where crushing your foes, rejoicing in their lamentations, and drinking partisan tears is the primary goal, but a testament to his integrity and empathy as a person and a leader nonetheless. Then again "love your enemy" didn't work out so well for that other prophet with a December birthday either. And he didn't even run for office.
It's disgusting that the Con M$M is so blinded by their own greed and last name derangement syndrome as to be deferential to the likes of Fraud, Sneer and Klanney. Petulant, peabrained, projectionist, Peter Principle populists with picayune peen problems. It's not that they think they know better than Nobel laureate economists or climatologists. It's that they're proud to shout from the rooftops that they don't, because it supposedly endears them to "da people, da common folks." They don't have any qualms whatsoever about feeding the ignorance of their hate base and swindling the swing voters by going after the "intellectuals" like their fascist forebears or school-age bullies. "The people" and the planet be damned; all they care about is power. How soon before Jason the swamp creature starts going after Bill Nye the Science Guy as a "foreign-funded environmentalist" and accusing the Liberals of, wait for it, "collusion"? IMPEACH! IMPEACH! CALL A PUBLIC INQUIRY INTO PBS!
Justin Trudeau is the Luke Wilson character in the prophetic satire film Idiocracy. His job as a teacher was to encourage and celebrate intellectual curiosity; his job as a politician, sadly, seems to be trying to out-compete a steady march of selfish morons by communicating the urgency of shared sacrifice and respect for truth and learned expertise. He cannot send voters to a remedial course for marking the wrong answer on their ballots. "Sorry, teecha, the Doug ate my science homework." Note that JT also shares a birthday with Isaac Newton; however, the scientific method is nowhere to be found in the circus of bullshit theater. Democracy dies in derpness.
As someone who myself was mercilessly abused for the cardinal sins of getting good grades in school and having a genuine passion for knowledge, I wish we lived in a world where it was both cool and politically tenable to respect scientists and teachers and be smart!
I just saw that horrible Ford ad on Power and Politics, followed by Vassy Kapelos all but giving it the thumbs up. She is such a Con she should be fired immediately.ReplyDelete