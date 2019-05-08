Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Andrew Scheer's Bigot Problem and the Green Wave That Isn't
In normal times, in a different Canada, a story about Andrew Scheer's monster bigot problem would be enough to end his political career.
For his bigotry couldn't be more disgusting, or more damaging.
Especially at a time when he has finally decided to tell us who is the real Scheer.
Which should be a laugh, or a scream.
But here's the really scary part.
In the new Canada, in the age of fake news, the monster Scheer can still hope that his grotesque bigotry will only be seen as a minor character flaw.
And according to the latest Abacus poll can still hope to be Prime Minister.
For although the Con lead is not a big one, almost half of Canadians have a negative impression of Justin Trudeau, about half of those who voted for the government in 2015 feel the country is heading in the wrong direction.
Voter volatility is up, Con supporters are more motivated to vote than the others.
And with the Greens increasing their share of accessible voters the danger of a progressive vote split is increasing.
But that's where it ends, and anyone dreaming of the Greens forming a government is dreaming in technicolour as we say in Quebec. For whatever the Con media might say, the Green wave is just an illusion.
With just over five months to go the party has neither the resources nor the candidates to mount a serious cross-country challenge.
A closer look at their party platform will reveal that it is incredibly social conservative with whole sections written by "men's rights" activists.
They have a horrifying number of racist supporters compared to the Liberals.
Which will make the vetting process even more difficult, and weaken them in an election where racism will be a big issue.
As much as I like her I don't think Elizabeth May is quite ready to be Prime Minister...
Neither is Jagmeet Singh
And as far as the climate emergency goes, if Justin Trudeau delays or cancels construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline, and gets into a big fight with people like Jason Kenney, his environmental credentials could be rapidly restored.
For not only is he waging a heroic struggle to impose a carbon tax on climate change deniers like Scheer, Ford, and Kenney. His Bill C-69 will make it almost impossible to build another pipeline again.
And let's not forget this is a country whose people like to have their cake and eat it. Or claim they are for the environment, while driving their gas guzzling big cars or monster trucks.
As Abacus' David Colletto points out, the volatility of the electorate which is dogging the government today could help it tomorrow.
The Liberal brand has been damaged and more Canadians are looking for an alternative to the government they currently have. But many haven’t yet really considered the alternatives and what an alternative government and Prime Minister might mean to the issues they are most concerned about. Until that start to happen during the formal campaign period, much of the numbers from this survey could change, and change substantially.
And since this is what I think of Scheer's plan to tell us who he really is...
And since stopping Scheer is my main political goal, and I would vote for the leader best equipped to do that.
As I say in my Twitter profile, this is why I intend to keep supporting Justin Trudeau...
I fought the Harper regime for years waiting for the light of decency to return to Canada.
So I'll be damned if I'll let the Cons steal my country again...
