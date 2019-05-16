Thursday, May 16, 2019
Is Doug Ford Even Worse Than Mike Harris?
I didn't live in Toronto when Mike Harris and his Cons ruled Ontario from 1995 to 2002.
But I heard about the damage him and his "Common Sense Revolution" did to the province, and how it took a decade to recover.
And how many poor and vulnerable people never did, because they were buried in the rubble of his brutish regime.
So I never thought I'd hear somebody who lived through those grim Con years say this.
Doug Ford is worse than Mike Harris
For the last 20 years I have ranked Mike Harris as Ontario’s worst premier — at least in the last 75 years and possibly ever.
Now, though, Doug Ford has changed my mind about Harris. That’s because, in less than a year in office, Ford has clearly proven through actions and words that he warrants the title of “Ontario’s worst premier ever.”
But Bob Hepburn is right about this:
The big reason why I say Ford has surpassed Harris is that Ford has governed not with a cohesive plan, but rather through a mean-spirited, vindictive approach to leadership that includes blindsiding municipalities, schools and others with out-of-the-blue decisions that were never discussed and never properly researched.
If anything he's too polite, because Ford is out control...
Now him and his Ape Nation are even going after the disabled.
But what Hepburn forgets to mention is that a big part of the problem is that Ford isn't really interested in running Ontario.
He's more interested in attacking Justin Trudeau...
Ford's opposition to the carbon tax is only a means to that end.
Because what he really wants to be is the prime minister of Canada.
Great eh?
But that's what happens when you make an uneducated, dumb as a spoon goon, your premier.
And there is some good news.
His governments's dissatisfaction rating is now 66% and climbing.
And even better, they're starting to boo him...
And the best news?
Today they're booing Ford, but soon they'll be booing Scheer.
For everybody knows that Scheer would do to Canada what Ford is doing to Ontario.
So let Ford be worse than Harris.
The worse he is, the better for us.
If we can't save Ontario, let's at least try to save Canada...
