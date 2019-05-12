Sunday, May 12, 2019
Justin Trudeau and the Con War on Women
In my last post I looked at yet another good reason to vote for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
You know, The One. Million. Jobs. Reason.
But today on Mother's Day, there is an even more compelling reason to do that.
The Con War on Women.
For last week thousands of anti-choice fanatics descended on Parliament Hill.
And it turns out all kinds of Con MPs were there to greet them.
Which you have to admit is a lot of Cons determined to prevent women from controlling their own bodies.
And that, coming at the same time as another Con, the young anti-abortion zealot Sam Oosterhoff, pledged that he would make abortion unthinkable...
"I'm pro-life. I believe children should be allowed to live, no matter how small they are," said Oosterhoff. "We have survived 50 years of abortion in Canada and we pledge to fight to make abortion unthinkable in our lifetime."
Is yet another example why the Cons cannot be trusted.
For don't be fooled, Oosterhoff may be just another homeschooled religious fanatic, or would be hand maiden...
But the anti-choice movement is gathering strength in the United States.
Many states have created new laws this year to limit abortion or even try to ban it altogether in the hope that the Supreme Court with President Trump’s two appointees will be more likely to approve them.
It's spilling over the border into Canada. It's one big sinister conspiracy.
And if the religious fanatic Andrew Scheer is ever elected Prime Minister we could soon be living in a nightmare world...
Where universities are forced to allow grotesque anti-abortion posters like these to be put up all over their campuses...
Or get their funding slashed.
A nightmare world where the rights of women would slowly but surely be diminished
For no decent Canadian could trust Andrew Scheer...
For obvious reasons. He really is more dangerous than Harper, so who knows what he might do.
And the good news?
Most Canadian women are too smart to be fooled by Scheer's weasel words.
And they know that the only leader capable of stopping him is Justin Trudeau...
Who has fought for the rights of women ever since the day he was elected.
Which is of course one of the main reasons so many dirty old men hate him so much.
But at least unlike them, he can celebrate Mother's Day with a clear conscience...
As can I.
Right Mum?
Fight for the rights of women.
And Happy Mother's Day everybody !!!
