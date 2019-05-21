Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Andrew Scheer and the Abortion Question
Andrew Scheer has always tried to avoid saying anything that might reveal how he really feels about the abortion question, and the rights of women. And with good reason.
For if Canadians knew how much of a hardline social conservative he is most of them would be appalled.
But it's getting harder for Scheer to avoid talking about abortion, now that some of his fellow SoCons in the U.S. are on a holy fascist rampage.
And since so many of his MPs recently attended an anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill, Scheer is now clearly on the defensive.
But sadly for Scheer he's a serial liar, so it's hard to believe anything he says.
And as for those who claim it couldn't happen here, as Ann Kingston points out, Alabama is closer than we think.
Canadians who reassure themselves that this couldn’t possibly ever happen here haven’t been paying attention.
The polls may favour choice, but they also do in some states where abortion rights are being smothered. And in Canada the SoCons are helping to elect one Con provincial government after the other.
Demanding their pound of flesh.
Jeff Gunnarson, vice-president of the Campaign for Life Coalition, a national group that works to nominate and elect candidates who oppose abortion to all levels of government, told me his group threw its support to Doug Ford after the politician reassured them he supported all of their demands: to defund abortion; to require parental consent before a minor receives an abortion; to uphold “conscience rights” that allow medical professionals not to refer a patient needing abortion or assisted suicide; and to scrap the sex-ed curriculum of Kathleen Wynne’s government.
While American groups fund and and train them.
Canada’s RightNow, for example, has received support and training from the Leadership Institute, a right-wing U.S. training organization funded by groups afﬁliated with the Koch Brothers donor network.
And of course, a picture is worth a thousand words...
Scheer is quietly obsessed with trying to recruit young people to the anti-abortion movement.
If he wins the election he is threatening to cut funding to universities who don't let his young fanatics roam all over their campuses, accosting students, and putting up grotesque posters like these...
And while Justin Trudeau has made it clear where he stands on the abortion issue, and what is happening in places like Alabama...
Scheer has remained shamefully silent.
But then of course what could he say?
When his past keeps coming back to haunt him...
Like the time when Dr Henry Morgentaler received the Order of Canada, and Scheer went ballistic.
"I can't believe that this was done on Canada Day, a day we should be coming together," Regina MP Andrew Scheer told CTV.ca on Tuesday afternoon. "I think this actually debased the Order of Canada."
Scheer, a Tory who describes himself as "pro-life," said he's planning to call members of the advisory panel that suggested the appointment and ask, "Why did you do this?"
He could not restrain himself, and revealed his true feelings.
Or who he really is...
And of course made it only too clear why he can NEVER be trusted.
We don't need need an American-style religious fanatic, telling women what to do with their own bodies, or waging war on LGBT Canadians.
The war on women in the U.S. can only get worse before it gets better.
And it must never be allowed to happen here...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment