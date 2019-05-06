Why Andrew Scheer Will Never Have A Climate Plan

It's been about a week since Andrew Scheer shocked many Canadians by announcing that he now believes that climate change is a real problem.
For obvious reasons.
A few more inches of rain and he might have been floating down a river with so many others in Ontario and Quebec.
But if you remember, he never said what he might do to fight climate change.
Asked about link between recent flooding and climate change, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tells reporters "I absolutely accept the conclusions that experts have in this field when people point to climate change causing more extreme weather events." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/5nuuDCshEN— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 29, 2019
But the Con climate change deniers have no reason to worry, for as Matt Gurney points out, Scheer almost certainly believes that he doesn't have to do ANYTHING.
This may put me offside with some of my learned columnist colleagues, but I’m not convinced Andrew Scheer has to do anything more on the issue of climate change than say, “It is bad, and we’ll find a way to do our part.”
He won’t win many friends on op-ed pages or on social media with that kind of attitude, but he doesn’t need them in order to win this fall. He just needs to win over, you know, voters.
For according to at least one recent poll those voters have other priorities:
Abacus recently published numbers showing that 27 per cent of voters are “extremely” worried about climate change. Another 56 per cent of Canadians are “very” or “quite” worried. This is a super-majority of voters: 83 per cent. But only 12 per cent of Canadians identified it as their top issue—more than half of the people who are “extremely” worried are still more worried about something else.
Stop and think about that for a moment: Four out of five Canadians are worried about something that could radically alter life as we know it, but seven in 10 still pick something else as their number one issue!
That's why we can't have nice things like more electric cars, or a climate emergency plan. In Canada too many of us are too greedy, and love our monster trucks.
And worse, Gurney believes there are enough of those kind of Canadians to win Scheer a majority.
If the Tories can beat the weakened Liberals on concern over a rising cost of living, on housing affordability, on income inequality, they don’t need much of a carbon plan to start assembling a workable voter coalition that delivers a majority government—which polls show they’re already in striking distance of, anyway.
And all I can say is, let's hope those Con supporters who in the name of short term greed would sacrifice the future of their own children, will wake up before it's too late.
Humans are transforming Earth’s natural landscapes so dramatically that as many as one million plant and animal species are now at risk of extinction, posing a dire threat to ecosystems that people all over the world depend on for their survival, a sweeping new United Nations assessment has concluded.
And thank goodness for Justin Trudeau...
The Liberals will have to hit the Cons a lot harder than they do in that video if they are to make an impression. But it's a start.
I still believe that climate change will be the main issue of the election.
And that Trudeau is the only leader who can defeat Scheer and his ghastly gang of planet burners, help save our country, our future.
And our precious planet...
