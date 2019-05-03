The Day Justin Trudeau Put Jason Kenney In His Place

In my last post I warned that Jason Kenney's imperial ambitions could help take this country to a very bad place.
Even if they did help re-elect Justin Trudeau.
But when I wrote about how Trudeau should tame Kenney, I didn't know that the two would meet in Ottawa yesterday.
Or that Kenney would put on such an outrageous performance.
Squealing like a hog, and blaming Trudeau for fanning the flames of separatism.
Alberta’s new premier sent a brazen message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, when he raised the spectre of a national unity crisis and warned the Liberal government that its environmental policies will landlock Canada’s oil reserves and fan the flames of separatist angst in his province.
The same flames Kenney has been pouring gasoline on for months, for crass political purposes.
And sounding like an absolute maniac.
By mid-morning during his daylong visit to Parliament Hill, Jason Kenney had invoked Quebec separatist icon René Lévesque, resurrected memories of 1980s energy policy that still taints the Trudeau name in the West, and threatened to cut off oil shipments and launch a constitutional challenge to stop federal environmental legislation he opposes.
Who would take this country to the verge of a potentially catastrophic national unity crisis, or even a civil war.
For let's be clear, the far-right loons he is inflaming with his toxic Trudeau hate are a threat to this country and its values.
Some of them are dangerous.
A man was arrested for uttering threats at a Mississauga fundraising event attended Wednesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the RCMP said in a statement posted by Peel Region police.
And crazy.
Several protesters outside claimed solidarity with the “yellow vest movement,” claiming they were demanding their “rights and freedoms back” and “an escape from servitude.”
The group held a banner blocking part of the entrance to the convention centre reading: “No Trudeau — No UN — Canada First.” Other individuals using megaphones calling attendees “communists” and the PM a “traitor.”
As crazy as Kenney's claims that Bill 69 would endanger national unity, when that bill makes absolute sense in a country already being ravaged by climate change.
Kenney's threats to hold a referendum on equalization payments if Bill 69 is not killed, is crude blackmail verging on treason.Bill-69 is intended to overhaul how major resource projects are approved in Canada #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/9dzTwnS9dr— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) May 2, 2019
And it's clear we can't count on Andrew Scheer to reign him in.
I’m proud to call my friend and former colleague @JKenney the Premier of Alberta. He will be a strong voice for his province. Together we will fight for the men and women who work in Alberta’s natural resource sector and the people they support. pic.twitter.com/x6FhmsMjkc— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) May 3, 2019
So I'm glad to see how the Trudeau-Kenney meeting ended, with the prime minister's body language making it clear that enough is enough.
And that Kenney's separatist dreams are in for a rude awakening, as is his oily holy war.
You know, in the U.K. the British Parliament has declared a climate emergency. Whether that mean anything remains to be seen.
The Liberal government can't do that, at least not right now, for this is a petrostate if ever there was one, and it would tear this country apart.
But Justin Trudeau is bravely leading the fight against climate change.
And doing his best to hold this fractious country together.
And for that he deserves the support of all decent Canadians...
Alberta is landlocked! Think about this!ReplyDelete
You expect Cons to "think"? XDDelete
Here's what I think. Democracy has obviously proven to be a failed experiment in the hands of an ignorant citizenry and self-interested media manipulators. With the royal baby soon to arrive, I say let's make monarchism great again. Jihad Jason wants to be the ayatollah of the petro-caliphate of Al-Bertonia. Drug Lord wants to be the golden-showers cartel king of his own eponymous "nation." The M$M and their corporate backers have a lot of money riding on this handicapped horse race between a bleeding unicorn (who they've beat into glue) and a braying jackass. They really want Andrew Scheisskopf to be the illegitimate usurper and boy führer in short pants who deposes the Noble Duke of Mount Royal to be a useless figurehead of Tweedle Dug and Tweedle Dumb. The idea is to have Ottawa be a mere pretend playhouse where he can read the scripts given to him by his puppeteers, most of which no doubt will be drawn in crayon to make it easier for him to understand. So Trump's "style" of iron-fisted idjits may indeed be working, as Thug said on Fox News the other night. To paraphrase Don Henley, pity the unfortunate subjects living under this tired old man their lessers elected king.
Fine then. Democracy's a dud and we've entered the age of basic dictatorships (or dick tater's ships). But why should the good guys have to live in exile every four to eight years when the Cup changes hands between red and blue? I see no reason why liberals shouldn't have their own Canalot. Let's crowdfund the purchase of Disneyland and go live at the Trudeau/Clinton/Obama compound. We need our own separatist movement to counter theirs! They keep setting up Jonestowns everywhere they go, so why don't we ever set up our own Hillaryland, Obamastan or Trutopia?
You really have to give him credit, for going out there and facing these thugs and withstanding the four years of radicalized Con/Trumpist propaganda and smear campaigns that he has already. I don't even know why he bothers with these unhinged ingrates, but that's a Trudeau for you. If Canadians are cool with the kind of bile being flung at him because they hate the man, hate his last name, hate his father, hate that he "doesn't speak French well enough" or that he does speak French at all, hate him for all these ridiculous and petty grievances, fake scandals, and conspiracy theories borne of lies and their own insecurities, and give him the boot? It'll reveal the true character of this country and put an end to the myth of "Canadian exceptionalism."ReplyDelete
If people go to the ballot box in October and demonstrate that they care more about their own insular "pocketbook issues" like saving a few cents on gas so they can afford 99cent beer, than the most important existential crisis facing us all, that's a reflection on them and not on Justin Trudeau. Jimmy Carter put solar panels on the White House and got sent packing -- thanks to the dirty-tricks right and backstabbing from within his own party. Today he builds homes for the poor. If people-kindness isn't enough to save Trudeau's political career from an onslaught of hate, then it will serve him well outside the Ottawa swamp. God love him, he is fighting the good fight until the last bell rings.
For now, Canadians still have a choice: Trudeau or consequences. Hire the incompetent meme weasel Scheer who is no leader but takes his marching orders from Herrball Harper and the bombastic thugs in Edmonton and Queen's Park, or re-hire the imperfect and badly bruised but still courageous Trudeau, who has done his damnedest to do what's best for Canada in spite of the forces of petro-populist Putinists engulfing the world and the knives coming out for him. If they choose wrong, all I care about is that the man is able to rebuild his good name and go out with his head held high.
A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.
Simon & Garfunkel, "The Boxer"
Justin looks as if he's ready to give Kenney a left hook. Instead of the "Shawinigan Handshake", it would be a "Deftly Lefty" followed by two sounds, a smack and a sack of shit hitting the ground, ka-thump. I'm not condoning this nor am I criticizing it. After being relentlessly attacked by these far-right freaks for the last ten years, JT has shown a remarkable ability to look the other way but everyone has a breaking point. You keep poking the bear or yanking his chain and look out. I just hope it happens off camera if it does.ReplyDelete
You're right, Simon. JT needs our support in these trying times and I believe the majority of Canadians will back him on this. Welcome back and keep up the good fight my friend.
JD