Tuesday, May 28, 2019
When Can't You Call A Nazi a Nazi?
Far right wing extremists may be crawling out of the woodwork all over world including Canada.
They may be racist, anti-semitic, anti-gay, and in many cases ultra violent, but please don't call them Nazis.
They'd rather be called white nationalists, or identitarians, or yellow vested patriots or whatevers.
Which has some progressives wondering when can you call a Nazi a Nazi?
The video was produced by the German comedy group Bohemian Browser Ballett.
But while it may be funny, the situation in Germany couldn't be more ominous.
Germany’s government commissioner on antisemitism has suggested Jews should not always wear the traditional kippah cap in public, in the wake of a spike in anti-Jewish attacks.
And somewhere in all of this there is a lesson for all of us.
If it looks like a Nazi, if it walks like a Nazi, if it quacks like a Nazi, it probably is a Nazi.
And all decent people need to unite to destroy them before it's too late...
Uncomfortable truth coming up... The people committing anti Semetic crimes in Germany are not named Hans.ReplyDelete