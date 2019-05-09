Thursday, May 09, 2019
Is This Andrew Scheer's Biggest and Most Disgusting Lie Ever?
As we all know, or should know, Andrew Scheer is a serial liar who mangles or mutilates the truth all the time.
He's a religious fanatic who can't even respect the Ninth Commandment:
THOU SHALT NOT BEAR FALSE WITNESS
But cheerfully uses that steaming heap of lies to fuel his depraved propaganda machine, aimed at the total destruction of Justin Trudeau.
Even as his nose grows longer in his hideous Con horror show.
And this latest lie surely must be one of his biggest, and most disgusting.
For now he is claiming that he's an anti-fascist.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer portrayed himself on Tuesday as Canada's anti-fascist option in the next general election, prepared to challenge a prime minister who he described as weak in the face of anti-democratic regimes.
In a wide-ranging speech delivered on Tuesday at a Montreal hotel, Scheer laid out his foreign-policy platform, while portraying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as someone who wasn't tough with authoritarian and communist regimes such as China.
Can you believe that?
The far-right sympathizer who has just been called out for having a bigot problem.
The leader who couldn't wait to rush out to that rally on Parliament Hill, and address a crowd packed with yellow vested extremists...
The man who snuggled up to the ghastly white nationalist Faith Goldy, talked smack about Muslims, and then made plans to go duck hunting together.
The creepy Con who promoted a deranged conspiracy theory about Trudeau and the U.N. "erasing" our borders, and triggered a flood of death threats aimed at the prime minister...
The alt-right groupie who never told us that conspiracy theory came from the dark hearts of neo-Nazis like these in Eastern Europe...
But still wants us to believe that he's an anti-fascist?
Lordy. I know that many Canadians have come to normalize lying, like so many have in Trump's America.
But are we really going to normalize that Big Lie too?
And what about Scheer's claim that Justin Trudeau, an infinitely more decent person that he is, is soft on China.
Scheer suggested Trudeau has taken a conciliatory approach to China for economic reasons, and that he would bring a “total reset” of that relationship, with any free trade deal “a long, long way off.
If this government isn’t willing to stand up to China when two Canadians are unlawfully imprisoned and billions of dollars in trade is under attack, it never will.
Which is not only absurd for suggesting that hurling insults at the Chinese will make things better rather than worse.
But also conceals a larger and uglier truth, as I pointed out on Twitter...
One that would kill this country and its values.
And oh yeah, I almost forgot, where did that creepy religious fanatic and far-right supporter get the idea of accusing others of what he himself is guilty of doing?
Right.
I thought so.
So this is all I want to say to the ghastly Scheer:
These are the real anti-fascists...
You sir would never have been one of them, and are not one of those who remember them and fight on in their name.
And by falsely claiming that you are, you are debasing their glorious memory.
Which is unforgivable, and if you had any decency, which you don't, you would resign tomorrow.
And since the decent Justin Trudeau is the only leader who can defeat you and your far-right Cons...
I renew my vow to support him until the day you surrender.
And are deposited in the graveyard of history.
Where you so rightly belong...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/the_americas/canada-helped-the-us-arrest-meng-wanzhou-as-it-gets-punished-by-china-its-on-its-own/2019/05/07/c8152fbe-6d18-11e9-bbe7-1c798fb80536_story.htmlReplyDelete
Lo and behold, it was none other than his precious St. Jody who jumped the gun for Trump, and fucked up the Huawei case that incurred China's wrath. One in a series of idiotic, simplistic my-way-or-the-Huawei decisions by a myopic, autocratic and egotistical "truth teller" promoted to the level of her own incompetence who burned down the "big house" when it became apparent she wasn't up to the job. A toxic drama queen who spat in the face of the genuinely well-intentioned man who, with a sincere focus on Reconciliation, gave her the opportunity of a lifetime. Read this spot-on comment from the WaPo article by one Marc Hammer:
I blame Jody "rule of law" Wilson-Raybould, the former A.G., who became a Conservative heroine on the SNC-Lavalin issue, decrying alleged "political interference."
She was a lowly prosecutor before appointed to the highest legal post in the land. She did not have the good sense to see the political fallout from arresting the Huawei executive, just like she didn't see why a prosecution of SNC-Lavalin was a double-edged sword.
In the Huawei case, all Canada had to do and say was, "Oh, heck, she just slipped through our hands" and let her go on her way.
Let someone else arrest her, if it's such a big deal for the USA.
It would have saved Canadians a boat load of trouble.
If she hated "political interference" so much she would have recognized that Trump was using Meng as a pawn in his stupid trade war and let her go. Instead JWR was too preoccupied with forcing her radical 800-page Balkanization manifesto into the agenda, and playing pretend prime minister as belligerent overseer bullying everyone else in the PMO, in cabinet, and Trudeau himself, to do proper due diligence on every damn file she had. Then she gets absolved and celebrated by the Con media looking for any attack angle they can find -- including irrelevant but damaging bad-faith distractions about feminism and Indigenous issues -- to undermine and destroy the legitimate PM they irrationally hate so much.
But tell us Andrew -- who, like Jody is another armchair-quarterback P.M. As you accuse Justin Trudeau of getting too cuddly with the panda bears, what would you or A.G. Levant have done differently? If your pal Jody was A.G., and went ahead with the arrest anyway, would you have "pressured" her not to intervene? Would you "get tough" on Saudi Arabia, or pretend they don't exist so as not to offend both your oily messiah and Koch masters and your Islamophobic base? Can you even locate China on a map of China or do you need it marked out in crayon? Do you seriously think the dragon is going to tremble before the moose when it's already "cucked" the American eagle? What kind of bamboo are you smoking?
Small minds call for simple solutions. Unfortunately, the "SS" brigade and their Hamster Goebbels gerbils in the M$M are so afflicted with Trudeau Derangement Syndrome that populist-nationalist Trumping and chest-thumping of this nature ends up having an effect.
Well said, Jackie. If Scheer manages to win in October he can thank JWR and her sidekick Pisspot for letting their petty vindictiveness destroy a good man and then destroy a great country. History will not be kind to these treacherous, self-serving *#^!s.Delete
JD