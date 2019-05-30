Thursday, May 30, 2019
Justin Trudeau and the Mark Carney Farce
When Justin Trudeau took over the Liberal Party he got rid of a lot of dead wood. The good old boys who had turned the party into a private club.
The ones who spent more time fighting each other than they did fighting the Cons, and have spent most of the time since they were bounced plotting to overthrow Trudeau.
With some of those ghastly old boys apparently having now decided that the man to replace him should be Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England.
At least according to Chantal Hébert.
With a possible Liberal defeat this fall in mind, some insiders are already strategizing a path to the party leadership for former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Who claims that the good old boys are looking to go back to the future.
Carney now occupies a place in the imaginary firmament of some Liberal insiders once reserved for Michael Ignatieff and, before him, Paul Martin.
That the first turned out to be a shooting star and the second lost his shine once in office is unlikely to deter self-appointed Liberal headhunters from combing the galaxy for the party’s next saviour.
And although the new Liberal management is denying that story.
Liberals are dismissing a report that party insiders are plotting a successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should the party falter in October’s election, calling the move “totally ridiculous,” “dopey” and “boneheaded.”
That hasn't stopped many old toxic Trudeau haters from jumping on the supposed Carney bandwagon.
Or at least jumping up and down on one foot, jingling the change in their pockets, and shouting "Oompah, oompah, oompah!!!!"
With even the notorious Trudeau hater the Disaffected Liberace apparently so impressed with Carney...
He's ready to give up on the Green Party, and become a Liberal again!!!!
But sadly for him and all those old Liberal "insiders" and our useless media, they all seem to have overlooked this little detail.
Mark Carney became a British citizen on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise made when he accepted the job of Bank of England governor in 2012.
Which seems to me could be a big problem in any future election campaign
At least judging by what happened to Michael Ignatieff...
And the Liberal Party needs another Iggy debacle like they need a hole in the head.
Especially since their present leader is more than a match for the goof Andrew Scheer...
He could still easily win the next election, and even a new majority.
And should the time come when Justin Trudeau steps down, and needs to be replaced, those who choose his successor should be the new generation, not those good old boys.
Who would do us all a favour if they could, in the future, hold their back to the future discussions, in a more suitable location...
