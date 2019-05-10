The Day The Cons May Have Lost the Election

I can't imagine what the mood at Con headquarters must have been like today.
Or how Andrew Scheer and his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall must be feeling after their ghastly gang was hit by two massive blows, that just might cost the Cons the election.
First the Admiral Norman Affair, that they had been hoping would be another fake scandal they could use to destroy Justin Trudeau, went down like a lead balloon. Or the Titanic.
And made the Cons rather than the Liberals look bad.
When it was revealed that those three Harper Con ministers had been sitting on information, that had they delivered to the RCMP, could have ended Norman's prosecution long ago.
But they didn't, so Scheer and his ghastly gang were able to smear Justin Trudeau.
Again.
Only to be left like their stooges in the Con media looking like idiots.
Even as a second devastating blow hit the Cons with the force of a nuclear bomb.
Canada's labour market delivered a surprise Friday with its biggest one-month employment surge since 1976, when the government started collecting comparable data.
The country added 106,500 net jobs in April, and the bulk of them were full time, Statistics Canada said in its latest labour force survey.
For that's one amazing record, and so is this one...
One. Million. Jobs.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 10, 2019
We’ll stay focused on investing in Canadians, to grow our economy & create even more jobs. pic.twitter.com/Hj5RRaFJMg
Wow. One. Million. Jobs. In less than four years. And so soon after these numbers...
Do these guys know what they're doing or what?
And what a difference from the days when Stephen Harper tried to fool Canadians into believing that he was a Great Economist Leader...
Only to fail over and over again.
Of course it's not just the Cons who are disappointed by the good economic news.
I'm sure some of the toxic Trudeau haters of the "progressive" variety are also down in the dumps...
But nobody really cares what those losers have to say.
While for Andrew Scheer it's a more existential situation.
For he must surely have heard of the old expression, it's the economy stoopid !!!
He must know that the stronger the economy the slimmer his chances of winning the election...
Which explains why his Twitter feed is practically paralyzed, while the Cons figure out what to do next. While no doubt praying up a storm, hoping that a lot of Canadians lose their jobs in the next few months.
And all I can say is play it again Justin....
One. Million. Jobs.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 10, 2019
We’ll stay focused on investing in Canadians, to grow our economy & create even more jobs. pic.twitter.com/Hj5RRaFJMg
And wowser, wowser, wowser.
What a Prime Minister !!!!
No comments:
Post a Comment