Thursday, May 30, 2019
The Day The Cons Lost The Abortion Battle
Ever since he became Con leader I have been warning that Andrew Scheer is a political leader unlike any this country has ever known.
Warning that he is a scary religious fanatic who does not believe in a woman's right to control her own body, and that his anti-choice views are so extreme they are more American than Canadian.
A few days ago I revealed how he reacted when the pioneering abortion doctor Henry Morgentaler was awarded the Order of Canada.
Which couldn't have been more disgraceful.
And although Scheer has been claiming that he would not re-open the abortion debate.
Yesterday the Cons exposed themselves, showed why they can't be trusted.
With reproductive rights under assault south of the border, members of the Canadian House of Commons rose in a standing ovation to affirm support for a woman’s right to choose — that is, except the Conservatives.
And by so doing lost the abortion battle.
For that video of the Cons sitting like wax dummies in their seats, unwilling to support even a motion like this one:
That the House of Commons reiterate that a woman’s body belongs to her and her alone, and recognize her right to choose an abortion regardless of the reason.
Will be used against them all the way to the next election.
And the sight of the two Cons responsible for women's issues acting like handmaids.
Rachael Harder, the Conservative Status of Women critic who recently attended an anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill along with 11 other Tory MPs, did not appear to look up from her desk during the applause.
Her seatmate Karen Vecchio, who is chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women, also did not applaud or rise from her seat.
Must surely appall all decent Canadians.
And serve as a warning about what might happen if the ghastly Cons should win the election.
And all I can say is Scheer, the creepy religious fanatic and misogynist, is unfit to lead a Canadian government.
And thank goodness for Justin Trudeau...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment